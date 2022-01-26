Nick Kyrgios crossed the line against Michael Venus claims ex Kiwi pro David Mustard

Nick Kyrgios threw his racquet but didn’t get a code warning for it, during his controversial doubles quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

Former New Zealand professional David Mustard said Nick Kyrgios and the crowd at Kia Arena on Tuesday night crossed the line.

In a heated doubles quarterfinal at the Australian Open, Kyrgios and his Australian partner Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Michael Venus and his German partner Tim Puetz 7-5 3-6 6-3.

During the match, the crowd jeered every time Venus and Puetz put a serve into the net and cheered when they double faulted.

As for Kyrgios, he constantly complained to the umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore about how long it took their opponents to serve, at one point throwing f-bombs in her direction.

READ MORE:

* Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios gives racquet to young fan after hitting him with a ball

* 'Special K' double act Kyrgios and Kokkinakis eyeing Australian Open title

* Michael Venus and Tim Puetz lose to Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis at Australian Open



Instead of asking for the crowd to respect their opponents, he wound them up more.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Michael Venus of New Zealand celebrates a point in his Men's Doubles Quarterfinals match with Tim Puetz of Germany against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Kyrgios also mocked Venus for throwing the ball in the air and catching it again when serving and smashed his racquet into the ground after losing a point.

The 26-year-old also said on a live TV interview afterwards that they want ‘to win this f…ing thing.’

Kyrgios has brought people into tennis because of his off the wall behaviour. So much so that Channel Nine switched from the singles match between Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov to the doubles clash on Tuesday night.

However, Mustard, a former pro who now is New Zealand’s leading tennis commentator, said the crowd and the players went too far with their antics.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Fans cheer during the Men's Doubles Quarterfinals match between Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia against Tim Puetz of Germany and Michael Venus of New Zealand during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“Kyrgios has become a worldwide star and is admired by a new group of people who like that he’s a bit of a renegade and that he says what he thinks,” said Mustard, a former New Zealand Davis Cup player.

“But when you get into a stadium, it’s a complete change, because you’ve got people yelling out and saying ‘siu’.

“You could say that tennis is entertainment and it’s about putting bums on seats, but there has got to be some guidelines.

“When you’re serving and the crowd is going ballistic because you’ve done a fault, that’s disrespectful.

“It seems like the Australians at this tournament have gone over the top. The umpires are trying to quiet them down, which they almost do for a serve and then you’ve got Kyrgios questioning the umpire and belittling them in a sarcastic way.

“I was no saint, but he does it because he can and he thinks he gets away with it.

“When you’re belittling people under the guise of entertainment, I don’t agree with that.

“He’s gone so far, that he’s gone over the line and I don’t think that’s fair. He could be in front of me right now and say it was a bit of a laugh, but he knows damn well he wouldn’t like it the other way.”

The umpire Asderaki-Moore seemed incapable of controlling the crowd or Kyrgios and Kokkinakis and another dubious tactic from Kyrgios was to run around the court when his opponents were about to serve, to distract them.

“When he’s running side to side and trying to put them off, he’s deliberately pushing the envelope,” Mustard said.

“They’re justifying it as entertainment and now the Australian Open loves it, because they’re getting more people watching.”