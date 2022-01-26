'Maturity of a 10-year-old': Michael Venus fires belittling spray at Nick Kyrgios after Australian Open loss

Kiwi doubles star Michael Venus has likened Australian larrikin Nick Kyrgios to having the maturity of a 10-year-old following their fiery doubles encounter.

Venus and German partner Tim Puetz put up a brave fight, under hostile conditions, at the Australian Open on Tuesday before being beaten 7-5 3-6 6-3, in a drama-filled quarterfinal, by the Australian pairing dubbed the Special Ks – Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios often played up to a volatile and, mostly, well-lubricated crowd – who were booing on Venus’ serve – during the match.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Michael Venus has described Nick Kyrgios as being an ‘absolute knob’.

The Australian crowd, inside Kia Arena, got even more parochial when Kyrgios smashed a ball in frustration that struck a child, but then rushed in to hand over a brand new racquet to the crying boy.

But the heartwarming gesture did not impress Venus.

“It's amazing, he can smash a ball out that hits a kid and just cause he gives them a racquet afterwards people can say he's such a good guy,” Venus has told TVNZ.

Sky Sport Gutsy performance from Michael Venus and Tim Puetz came up short against Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"It felt like a circus out there, and not really a tennis match.

"Between serves, [they were] geeing the crowd up and getting them to cheer at times like that,” he said. “I don't think that's really on.”

Venus and Puetz, the fifth seeds, did manage to, somewhat, silence the crowd for a brief time when they won the second set but that only fired up the punters even more for the third where the Australian wildcards took control.

Tertius Pickard/AP Nick Kyrgios throws his racket in frustration during Tuesday’s game against Michael Venus and Tim Puetz.

"You know if it's on the other foot, old mate [Kyrgios] would have flipped his lid,” Venus said. "He already did get mad there by himself.”

Former New Zealand professional David Mustard told Stuff Kyrgios and the crowd crossed the line but others have praised him for putting bums on seats and promoting the game to a wider audience.

Speaking to TVNZ the day after the quarterfinal loss, Venus was in anything but a forgiving mood.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis regularly played up to the hostile crowd.

"On the maturity side, you see why he's never fulfilled his potential and probably never will," Venus said.

"His maturity level, it's probably being generous to about a 10-year-old, it's at about that level.”

The Olympic bronze medalist said he has been inundated with messages of support “saying how embarrassed they were with the crowd's behaviour” following the quarterfinal exit.

"They'll always be his supporters and he'll spin it in a way that helps him but at the end of the day he's an absolute knob,” Venus has told TVNZ.