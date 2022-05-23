Michael Venus busily preparing to win second French Open title

Michael Venus and Tim Puetz have become one of the best doubles teams in the world since deciding to partner up together last year.

Without playing together for a month, Michael Venus knows he and his German partner Tim Puetz will need to hit the clay running at Roland Garros this week.

Venus, who won the French Open with Ryan Harrison in 2017, partnered with Britain’s Jamie Murray in the lead up tournaments to the second grand slam of the year, but he has spent the past week practising with Puetz to get ready.

“It’s disappointing I didn’t play the last few weeks with Tim, considering clay is his favourite surface,” Venus said.

“But these things happen, we’ve been on court for a few days now and hopefully we can get some momentum going.”

With Murray, they made semifinals in Estoril and Madrid, but lost first round in Rome. The reason why Venus wasn’t able to with Puetz was because his usual partner had a foot injury.

David Gray/Getty Images Michael Venus and Tim Puetz hold their trophies after winning their Men's doubles final at the Dubai Open in February.

“He had a tear in his planta fascia, under his foot,” Venus explained.

“He did it in Monte Carlo, in the match against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the first set.

“It was within a point and he felt a sharp pain in his foot. We thought about pulling out during the match, but then decided to play, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Venus and Puetz lost that match against the top doubles team in the world 6-4 6-3. Their first match together since then will be later this week, with the doubles draw being done Monday afternoon in Paris.

“It would be great if we’d played together each week, especially on the clay. But in saying that, we’ve played together a lot and we know how each other plays and we like to do,” said Venus, who has decided not to enter mixed doubles.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Five years ago Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus won the French Open together.

“So we’ve been trying to get as many practice points as we can under our belts, so we’re ready to go for the first match and hopefully we can try to get through the first few rounds and build some momentum.

“But you’ve got to be ready to go from the first match and that’s what we’re focussing on now.”

Although the French Open has begun, the main talking point in tennis circles is to do with Wimbledon, after three of the sport’s governing bodies, the ATP, WTA and ITF made decisions not to award any ranking points for the tournament.

This has been done following Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from entering the grand slam, because of the invasion of Ukraine.

It was a controversial move by Wimbledon officials in the first place, but it’s an equally contentious decision by the three organisations.

For players who did well at Wimbledon last year, they won’t be able to defend their points and will drop down the rankings.

Former ASB Classic finalist Frenchman Benoit Paire posted a tweet minutes after Friday's announcement which read, "DECISION STUPIDE!!!", while Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who is set to fall outside the top 100 after reaching last year's quarter-finals, wrote:"No ranking points in Wimbledon and ranking points will drop from 2021. No chance to defend them. Are you serious ATP tour? From 60 I will drop to 130. Thank you!”

Venus, ranked 12 in the world and Puetz (16) lost in the first round last year, so they weren’t defending any points. It doesn’t impact them as much as other players, although they won’t get anything if they do well.

There have been fears some will decide not to play Wimbledon if there aren’t any ranking points up for grabs, but Venus doesn’t see that happening.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s going to achieve too much as pretty much all the players will end up playing anyway,” he said.

“I understand why they (ATP, WTA and ITF) have done it, because you don’t want to have tournaments just decide they don’t want people from a certain country playing.

“But maybe there was a different way to go about this, I don’t know the ins and outs of all the different conversations.

“For players it is disappointing to not have the opportunity to get points and help your ranking, but it’s the same for everyone.

“We’re still going to be playing there and hope to do well.”