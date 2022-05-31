Tennis NZ looking to bring back summer of tennis after lockdown years

New Zealand No 1 Paige Hourigan, who is ranked 553 in the world, regularly plays on the WTT circuit.

After two summers where Covid-19 wiped out top level tennis in this country, Tennis New Zealand is looking to come back with a bang later this year.

Since New Zealand defeated Venezuela 3-1 in Auckland in March 2020 there hasn’t been any international professional tennis in New Zealand, with the ASB Classic cancelled the past two years and the entry level World Tennis Tour tournaments also mothballed.

But with the world moving on from the global pandemic which devastated the international tennis calendar, Tennis NZ has plans on how the sport bounces back in this country.

An announcement will be made next Tuesday, confirming the women’s and men’s ASB Classic tournaments will be back next year, beginning on January 2, and Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson says they’re working on putting together a calendar around that.

READ MORE:

* Signs of optimism for NZ Billie Jean King Cup team despite Turkish disaster

* Tennis New Zealand cancels all national championships over Covid-19 uncertainties

* Covid continuing to cause disruptions for tennis in NZ with more uncertainty ahead



“We’re looking at that at the moment, there are budget implications, but we are very keen to reinstate the WTT (World Tennis Tour) events we started with just before Covid,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson attended the Te Anau tournament in 2020, which was won by Australia's Luke Saville.

“There is a bit of work to go through yet, before we can confirm we can go through that.

“From a financial perspective, it’s a pretty significant investment from Tennis New Zealand, so we need to get it into the budget and sign off from the board.”

After eight years without any ITF’s WTT tournaments, which is where players pick up ranking points which they hope can take them to the next level of their careers, they did come back in 2020.

There was a a men’s event in Te Anau and a women’s tournament in Te Anau and the two tournaments were listed as $15,000 events, but Paterson explains they cost a lot more than that to put on.

“The two WTT events we ran last time, we ran in the locations that we did specifically because we were able to get a local event fund grant, or a grant from the Perry Foundation, which supported us in Hamilton.

“It still costs us in the vicinity of $40-50,000, even with these grants. It is only a $15,000 event, but that’s US$15,000 and you start adding up the costs from there.”

The key reason for putting on these events is to help young New Zealand players who haven’t got any ranking points.

Without a point, it’s hard to get into tournaments around the world and countries that put tournaments on usually give out wildcards to their own players, to give them an opportunity to earn points.

When New Zealand doesn’t have tournaments, Kiwi players don’t get wildcards and they wouldn’t face the high costs of playing overseas.

“We think it’s really important for our players to be getting these opportunities in New Zealand and over a period of time where our university players are back in New Zealand,” Paterson said.

“For some of these athletes, it’s going to be their first opportunity to get international points, so it is important we make it as easy and accessible as we can.

“The ideal situation would be to run a couple of $15,000 tournaments and a $25,000.

The ITF are really keen for us to be considering $25,000 events, but we need to think of that as part of the overarching strategy of our tournaments, the athletes we’ve got, what they need and building a stepping stone programme.

“But for $25,000 events, you’re starting to look at doubling up the costs.

“To be fair, the ITF does increase the grant that comes back to support that, but it is still another step up in the investment from Tennis New Zealand.”

Paterson says Tennis NZ is still weighing up whether to bring back the New Zealand Championships, commonly called the Residentials, and if it does come back, how it looks.