French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in thrilling quarterfinal

Nadal wins an epic 4 hour 12 minute battle to advance to the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal got past rival Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the French Open quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall.

The match began a little past 9pm on Tuesday (local time) and concluded more than four hours later, after 1am on Wednesday.

Nadal ended the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second consecutive title in Paris. He also made sure Djokovic remains behind him in the Slam count with 20.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic to advance to the French Open semifinals.

Nadal improved to 110-3 for his career at Roland Garros. Two of those losses came against Djokovic, including in last year’s semifinals.

This showdown was the 59th of their careers, more than any other two men have played each other in the Open era. Nadal narrowed Djokovic’s lead to 30-29.

Nadal turns 36 on Friday, when he will face third-seeded Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

