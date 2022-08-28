Game on, multiple broadcasters in talks to show January's ASB Classic

Coco Gauff will be one of the star attractions for January’s ASB Classic, giving the tournament worldwide appeal.

Sky TV has a fight on its hands to keep the ASB Classic, with Tennis Auckland in negotiations with other broadcasters to show January’s fortnight of tennis.

Since 2012 the rights for the men’s and women’s international tennis tournaments have been with Sky TV, having taken them off TVNZ.

But Sky TV’s most recent contract has expired and tournament director Nicolas Lamperin, who is part of Tennis Auckland’s negotiation team, has been in talks with a number of broadcasters about the rights to one of country’s biggest international sporting events.

Where the rights go, will be pivotal to the future success of the tournament. When the ASB Classic was on TVNZ, Tennis Auckland officials and sponsors wanted to grab as many eyeballs as possible, which is why it stayed with the state broadcaster.

But tennis fans became increasingly furious about breaks in coverage to show Te Karere and the 6pm news.

Sky TV was able to devote more hours to live tennis, although broadcasting it to a smaller audience, while the focus of the tournament changed from having the big matches in the evening, rather than during afternoons.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin likes the idea of a pay-tv and free-to-air partnership for the tournament.

For many years Sky TV was the only show in town when it came to sports coverage in New Zealand, so it could determine itself how much it wanted to pay or charge sports organisations for coverage.

But the emergence of Spark Sport changed the landscape and has already shown plenty of interest in tennis.

Spark Sport has held the rights to the WTA since 2019 and recently locked up the US Open on a three-year-deal.

Lamperin wouldn’t confirm which media organisations he’s in discussions with, but it’s likely to be a battle between Sky TV and Spark, with TVNZ and TV3 also at the table, offering free-to-air coverage.

“It’s still being negotiated,” Lamperin said.

“It’s very much in discussions at the moment, we have a few options and we’re trying to get some clarity for next year.”

It has become common recently for pay-tv networks to team up with a free-to-air broadcaster for large sporting events.

This allows the sport to pull in money from the likes of Spark Sport or Sky for the live rights, while keeping sponsors happy by increasing the event’s visibility.

Spark Sport has recently aligned itself more towards TV3. The two organisations have teamed up for next month’s Rally NZ and are reportedly launching a joint bid for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Sky TV has the option of putting some of the ASB Classic on Prime TV.

Stuff understands TVNZ is currently looking at the business case for the Classic.

“Ideally if there was a combination of free-to-air and pay-tv it would work out very well,” Lamperin said.

“But it’s some of the things we need to discuss with the channels.

“You always want to have a choice and for us the TV coverage is key. So we want to make sure we’re aligned with the right partner.”

Another issue around the coverage is the cost to produce it.

In February 2021 the Commerce Commission cleared the way for Sky TV to sell its outside broadcast subsidiary (OSB) to NEP New Zealand.

NEP has a near monopoly on broadcasting large sporting occasions in New Zealand and prices to show big sports events have shot up, with one source telling Stuff that costs for a broadcaster to use NEP New Zealand have more than doubled over the last year.

Broadcasting the Classic for 14 continuous days was never cheap and the increased financial impact due to NEP’s price hike is a factor the Classic and broadcasters need to contemplate.