Big name men's player signed for ASB Classic, four top 10 women turned down

Nicolas Lamperin has headed to New York to secure more big names for January’s ASB Classic.

The Frenchman, who has replaced Karl Budge as the Classic’s main man, has told Stuff he’s turned down four women inside the top 10 who wanted to come to Auckland and has secured a men’s player currently ranked higher than world No 9, Cameron Norrie.

An issue the Classic faced for the men’s tournament just before Covid-19 hit was the emergence of the ATP Cup, happening in Australia the week before the men’s Classic.

For some big name players, they’ll prefer just to play that, then have a week’s preparation before the Australian Open, especially if their nation goes deep in it.

But for players from smaller countries, who might not last long in the 24-nation event, the Classic does give them the opportunity to play more matches before the Australian Open.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Casper Ruud could be the mystery player signed for January’s ASB Classic, as Norway aren’t expected to last long in the ATP Cup.

“When the players are looking at the ATP Cup, they’re obviously looking at the country where they're coming from, how they think they might do and also if they want to play week two,” Lamperin said.

“Countries like Serbia and Spain would be difficult, because we’d expect them to go all the way.

“But for some smaller ones, there is definitely an opportunity to have more flexibility for week two.

“In the men’s there will be someone else ranked above Cameron,” he revealed.

“So Cameron won’t be the top seed, unless he does something amazing over the remainder of the season. But we do have someone else confirmed.”

Given the situation with the ATP Cup, Lamperin’s comment suggest someone like Casper Ruud from Norway or even Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece could be heading to Auckland.

Jeff Dean/AP Stefanos Tsitsipas would be a major coup for the Classic if he decided to return to Auckland.

Both players have previously played at the Classic.

However, things turn out, next year’s Classic already looks like it’s bouncing back in style.

On Tuesday Lamperin revealed he has signed Coco Gauff to make her second appearance at Stanley Street.

The world No 12 could well end up inside the top 10 by the end of the season and the Classic is only allowed one top 10 player under the WTA’s rules, so Lamperin had to make the call on Gauff.

“It’s a matter of choice and there are decisions we have to make at some point,” Lamperin said.

“I’ve had to say no to four top 10 players, so there has been a lot of interest, but we didn’t feel they were high profile enough to help us bring the tournament and excitement back to Auckland.

“So we had to make a decision and this is why we decided to go with Coco.”

Even though there are 11 players currently ranked higher than Gauff, for some, their profile is smaller, such is the unpredictability there continues to be in women’s tennis.

Iga Świątek, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza have similar profiles to Gauff and would have been tough for Lamperin to say no to.

Annett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina, would be nice additions to the field, but don’t have the same pulling power as Gauff, while Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and even 2020 Classic finalist Jessica Pegula wouldn’t sell many tickets, unless they do very well at the US Open, which starts Tuesday NZ time.

World No 11 Emma Raducanu is a big name star, but would need to win the US Open again to avoid a big drop in the rankings, so could be a target.

Lamperin says if Gauff doesn’t finish 2022 inside the top 10, he would still be able to go back to some of the players he’s already said no to.

“We still have contact with these players. The door is always open,” he said.

Lamperin will have numerous meetings with agents and players in New York. Some will be to gauge interest in coming to New Zealand, others will be to lock in contracts.

“At this stage I have signed seven players, four on the men’s side and three on the women’s,” he said.

“Obviously, two have been announced already (Gauff and Norrie) and I probably have one or two more spots open, so I’m trying to figure out the interest from a couple more names and see how the conversations go.

“I’m always willing to keep some options open, depending on what happens at the US Open, or towards the end of the season.

“If a player’s ranking has dropped, they need more matches or are an up and coming player, we try to keep everything open until the last minute.”