Nick Kyrgios upsets defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach US Open quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios was confused by losing a point for an illegal shot where he didn't know the rule.

With his usual refined blend of tennis brilliance and Aussie bogan, Nick Kyrgios has upset defending US Open champion and world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Despite a couple of his racquets not surviving the fourth-round contest and the occasional outburst, Kyrgios was full of entertainment as he won through to the quarterfinals with a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday (NZT).

Kyrgios edged the first set in a tiebreaker but Medvedev took control in the second and the Australian star was on the verge of letting his emotions control his tennis as he went down 3-6 in the second set.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios was full of entertainment as he beat Daniil Medvedev to win through to the quarterfinals.

In the break between the second and third sets, Kyrgios, the 23rd seed, requested eye drops and the extra delay did him all the good in the world, with time for his frustrations to simmer down.

A critical break in the third set, for the Australian showman to go up 3-1, seemed to shift the momentum of the match and Medvedev – who appeared to be down on energy levels – struggled to get it back, especially once the New York crowd got behind the big serving Kyrgios.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios has won through to the quarterfinals with an upset over defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios then scored a match-defining break to go up 2-1 in the fourth set. His powerful service game got him out of trouble in the following game to capitalise on the break at 3-1.

He again urged the crowd to get involved before breaking again to go up 4-1 and continued his dominant run to go up 5-1 with Medvedev serving to stay in the match.

Medvedev did hold one last time, but there was no stopping Kyrgios once he was serving for the match.

For Medvedev, the loss to Kyrgios means he will lose his world no. 1 ranking.

Adam Hunger Daniil Medvedev appeared to be a little light on energy during his loss to Nick Kyrgios.

It continues a golden run for Kyrgios who won the Australian Open men’s doubles with Special Ks partner Thanasi Kokkinakis and made it all the way to the singles final at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will be back in action on Tuesday (NZT) in a third-round doubles clash.