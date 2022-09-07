US Open courtside haircut stuns tennis world at Nick Kyrgios match

It seemed like the most random thing ever, until the man was identified as a YouTube prankster.

It’s not often a bizarre moment at a Nick Kyrgios game doesn’t involve the controversial Australian star.

But it happened on Wednesday (NZT) during Kyrgios’ US Open quarterfinal loss to Karen Khachanov on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

During the five-set thriller, the broadcast panned to the crowd sitting courtside, where a man was getting a haircut.

It was no rushed job either. The barber appeared to be doing a diligent job with his electric clippers and his customer was wearing a Louis Vuitton cape, fit for the finest of barbershop establishments.

READ MORE:

* Racquet-throwing Nick Krygios eliminated from US Open by Karen Khachanov

* ASB Classic could miss out on top players due to new United Cup

* Caroline Garcia reaches first Grand Slam semi with win over Coco Gauff at US Open

* Casper Ruud knocks off Matteo Berrettini to reach US Open semifinals

* US Open: Frances Tiafoe ends Rafael Nadal's 22-match slam streak in fourth round



“We’ve got a guy getting a haircut a couple of seats away from me,” a stunned commentator said.

Charles Krupa/AP YouTube prankster JiDion gets a courtside haircut as Nick Kyrgios plays Karen Khachanov.

Tennis great turned commentator John McEnroe said it “seem[ed] like a weird time to do that”.

Another commentator joked they “had no idea that [haircut] service was provided here”.

Some onlookers described it as the most random thing ever seen at the US Open, while others instantly recognised the well-known prankster, American YouTuber JiDion.

Charles Krupa/AP JiDion gives a thumbs up to the crowd as he and his barber are removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

An earlier video on his channel shows JiDion being removed from Wimbledon for using an air horn, cheering loudly and waving his arms during rallies.

The haircut mid-match is also not a new stunt.

A video of JiDion getting a fresh fade courtside at an NBA game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, earlier this year, went viral with his YouTube video of the stunt having more than 10 million views.

For Kiwi sports fans, JiDion will bring back memories of fellow international sports prankster Jarvo who lined up with the All Blacks for the national anthem last year.

JiDion also previously got a trim up, at a university lecture from another barber.

US Open security staff were not so impressed after his latest incident.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” US Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said, adding: “There's a first time time for anything.”