New Zealand drawn against Grigor Dimitrov's home country Bulgaria in Davis Cup

Grigor Dimitrov may decide he wants to help Bulgaria reach World Group I of the Davis Cup, by deciding to play in New Zealand in February.

Despite being seeded, New Zealand has been given an incredibly tough draw for their Davis Cup World Group I playoff next year.

In February New Zealand will host Bulgaria, with the winner going through to the World Group I ties in September and the loser relegated to World Group II.

It will be the first Davis Cup tie held in New Zealand since the 3-1 win over Venezuela in Auckland in March 2020.

The team has been drawn for home ties since then, but because of the New Zealand border situation they had to be moved overseas.

Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson says it will be great to have the team play on home soil again after three years away.

Carlos Leyva New Zealand Davis Cup captain Kelly Evernden said he doesn’t think New Zealand players work hard enoguh physically.

“We are really happy that we’ve had a home draw,” Paterson said.

“Out of the last three ties, two of them were home ties but had to be run out of the States (against Uruguay and South Korea).“So we’re absolutely delighted at being able to host a home tie and continue on that summer of tennis that we’re going to have running throughout December and January, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Paterson said they would begin looking at possible venues for the tie.

“We’re working through that now and trying to figure out what that process is going to be.

“We’ll be keeping everyone involved in our decisions as we work our way through that.”

To say it’s going to be tough for New Zealand to win the tie is an understatement.

World No 23 Grigor Dimitrov could line up in the Bulgarian team, but as he hasn’t played a Davis Cup tie since 2016, it’s unlikely he’ll make the trip.

But with Dimitar Kuzmanov at 169 in the world, plus two other players inside the top 350, it’s unlikely they’d need him to beat a New Zealand team that was defeated 5-0 by Finland last weekend.

Bulgaria don’t have doubles players to match New Zealand’s but it’s in the four singles rubbers where they’ll be expected to dominate, even if Tennis NZ and Rubin Statham can patch up their differences.

In the tie against Finland, Davis Cup captain Kelly Evernden had Ajeet Rai, who is ranked 684 in the world, as his No 1 singles player, while the other singles players were Kiranpai Pannu (ranked 717) and Isaac Becroft (1019).

Not only did New Zealand fail to win a singles rubber, they didn’t win a set either and only Rai’s 6-4 6-3 loss against Otto Virtanen could be called competitive.

Evernden was forthright in his comments about the team after the tie, admitting they were outclassed, particularly by Emil Ruusuvuori.

”The reality of what needs to be done for our guys, seeing a guy that's ranked in the top 50 in the world, first hand and up close and personal, they realise that no matter what they're thinking about their ranking, 500 or 600 in the world, it's nowhere near the level that they're seeing,” Evernden said.

“He's a scary dude right now and they're out there playing the best point they can possibly play and they don't make any headway and it's over and over and over again."

Evernden also went on to question the motivation of the New Zealand players.

“I don't think they work hard enough physically,” he said.

"I don't think they have the mental fortitude to compete at the level that these guys are competing in day to day.”

How much improvement can be made over the next five months is questionable, but said Paterson there will be the usual post tie review of what happened in Finland.

“We’re giving everyone a bit of a break, for Kelly to get himself back home and also to have a couple of days’ break,” she said.“Then there will be a review of the tie and that will help us in our planning for the next tie.”