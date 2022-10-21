Marcus Daniell continues slow return to pro tennis tour, inspired by Olympics

New Zealand doubles player Marcus Daniell has taken another step towards a return to tennis, but still isn’t 100% sure he’ll continue in the sport.

The 32-year-old has been out since this year’s Australian Open, picking up a freak knee injury while surfing in New Zealand soon after, which required an operation.

The severity of the injury has taken Daniell off the tour for all of 2022 and he’s still not sure when he’d be ready to return in 2023.

“I’m still on the mending path,” Daniell said.

"I started jogging for the first time last week, pretty lightly.

“It’s been a slower process than I hoped for, but it feels good to move my body like that again.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images Marcus Daniell term on the ATP Player Council finishes at the end of the year.

“The start of next season is definitely out, I don’t think I’ll be able to be on a tennis court in any decent capacity until the end of November, or a month or so later.

“Knowing how easy it is to get injured when you’ve only been away for a few weeks, and I haven’t picked up a racquet in six or seven months, it’s going to be a while before there’s even the potential of being on tour.”

Once Daniell returns to a tennis court, it’s going to take time to get back to playing at the level he was at before his injury and he doesn’t want to rush it.

“It’s slow and steady. I’ll start with 15-20 minutes once my knee is fully healthy,” he said.

“That’s not only a physical thing, but also mentally challenging. If you haven’t trusted your knee for so long, to be able to forget about it when you’re on a tennis court, that step takes a while.

“I’ll build up five to 10 minutes a day, until I can comfortably hit for a couple of hours. But then also being able to serve a couple of hundred times a day without wrecking your shoulder, it takes time to build that muscle strength again.”

When Daniell spoke to Stuff shortly after his injury he said he wasn’t sure if he’d come back to the tour and may just retire. Six months on, that’s still a possibility, but says the chance to play at the Paris Olympics in 2024 is appealing.

“It’s still not a definite for me,” he said of playing again.

“There’s still a chance that the knee is just sore and I’ve had a long enough career that I don’t want to keep grinding and be in pain.

“I don’t want to commit myself to anything at this point, but what burns in me is the idea of one more Olympics.

“That appeals, but a few things have to line up for that to be a reality.”

While Daniell has been away from the tennis court he has been busily working on the High Impact Athletes organisation he founded, which is where professional sports men and women can donate part of their earnings towards charities that make the biggest impact around the world.

Those already involved included Stefanos Tsitsipas, Joseph Parker, Ryan Fox and two time Olympic sailing gold medallist Hannah Mills.

Black Stick Hugo Inglis has come on board as managing director of HIA and those who have recently signed up include Black Ferns Sevens star, plus tennis players Elise Mertens and Alize Cornet.