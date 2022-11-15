Novak Djokovic has Australian visa ban overturned, will play in 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to contest the Australian Open tennis tournament next year after his visa ban was overturned by the federal government.

Last year, Djokovic was deported before he could compete in the grand slam after former Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke cancelled the tennis player’s visa “in the public interest”.

It is understood Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will grant Djokovic a visa, overturning the three-year ban that came with the earlier visa cancellation.

AP Novak Djokovic had his Australian visa cancelled and was deported out of the country last January.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open director Craig Tiley said he was hopeful Djokovic could return for next year’s tournament.

“That’s entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing,” he said.

“He loves Australia and it’s where he’s had the best success but the timing [on any announcement] is up to somebody else and we’ll just play that one by ear.”

Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling sixth ATP title in Turin this week, referenced the Australian Open when talking to media about wine the Djokovic family makes, Serbian media reported.

Asked by an Italian journalist when the reporters would taste the wine, he said: “My uncle makes that wine. He will be here in a few days and I’m sure he’ll bring a few bottles,” Djokovic said, according to Kurir and other media.

“I probably won’t try it with you this week but I’d be happy to share it with the boys should they wish to do so. Maybe before Australia, when we are a little more relaxed. And if I am there.”

In October, Djokovic said he had been given “positive signs” he would be allowed to compete despite the ban.

Djokovic’s deportation from Australia on the eve of the Open dominated news before and during the two weeks of the tournament earlier this year.

Stas Filippov/AP Novak Djokovic will be free to enter Australia and play in the 2023 Australian Open.

Djokovic was taken into detention upon his arrival in Melbourne ahead of the Open.

The former world number 1 had consistently maintained his opposition to the coronavirus vaccine but had obtained an exemption to vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play.

His visa was cancelled but Djokovic challenged the decision, and he was held in a quarantine hotel while he fought for the right to play during a dramatic ten day legal saga.

Djokovic maintained he had done everything he could to meet Australian entry requirements, initially winning a court case to stay.

But in another twist just days before the tournament, Hawke used his personal powers as minister to cancelled Djokovic’s vias under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act,“on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”.

Hawke said at the time the government was “firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The final court decision came on a rare Sunday hearing in the Federal Court on the day before the Open began.

Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision and was promptly deported.

