Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin reveals easiest, hardest player to get for ASB Classic

Nicolas Lamperin has assembled a quality field for next month’s ASB Classic. The Frenchman, who has replaced Karl Budge as tournament director, has given an insight into how good he was as a player and what the challenges were to bring some of the sport’s big names to New Zealand.

If you were putting together a dream tournament from anytime in history, who would be the top two men’s and women’s players you’d go for?

Serena Williams and Steffi Graf for the women’s. They are two great champions of the game, had unbelievable careers and won on every surface, which is really impressive and harder to find these days. On the men’s side, I am fairly young so might forget about some of the older generations, but I’d go with Andre Agassi for sure. He played a huge part in the success of tennis, because of his game and also his personality on and off the court. The other is Roger Federer, for the style, class and level of his tennis. On a good day, he was close to perfection.

How have you found living in New Zealand? If someone said they were going to the dairy, would you know what they meant?

No I don’t know what that means. But I have enjoyed living here. It’s been four months now. I did live here 20 years ago and some days it feels like I’ve always lived here. It’s a strange feeling and I can’t explain it, but I feel I’m living where I want to be.

Al Bello/Getty Images Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are two of Nicolas Lamperin’s favourite players of all time.

When you asked players and agents about coming to Auckland, did they say to you where’s Karl Budge?

Not really, I’ve got that question on a number of occasions from the media, but not from agents. Karl did a great job, but he’s moved on and is doing something different and we’re trying to do something different with the tournament as well.

Has it been challenging putting everything in place with a new tournament director, CEO and chair at Tennis Auckland?

No, they were extremely helpful when I arrived and things are going well between Tennis Auckland and Tennis NZ. It’s a new structure and a joint venture between the two organisations. The fact we’re able to tap into the resources of each entity really helps the tournament.

Who was the easiest and toughest player to convince to come to Auckland?

One of the easiest was Casper Ruud. You would have thought it would have been more difficult because of his ranking, but he’s the kind of guy who likes to play a lot of ATP 250 tournaments and doesn’t mind playing the week before a grand slam. I guess it was more challenging with Emma Raducanu. We wanted to wait to see what happened after the US Open. On both sides there was interest, she was also keen to hear about what was happening with the United Cup, so it took longer to agree. But in the end we were on the same page.

How good at tennis are you?

Not very good, I always lacked the talent. I was a hard working, I could play for long hours and was fairly consistent. But I could never have made a career on the court. When I played here before, I played Caro Reserve.

That is actually a pretty high level. You’re Gael Monfils’s agent, is he as entertaining off the court as he is on it?

Very much so. Although he can also be very serious. We talk a lot of tennis business, but also about business outside of tennis. I can tell you, when he’s got something in mind, he’s not there for the fun. He wants to succeed, he wants to do it properly, and he’ll challenge me all the way, to make sure I can help him.

What’s your favourite movie about tennis?

King Richard. The story is incredible. From what they had, how they did it, what they achieved, it’s unbelievable. I normally struggle with tennis movies, because I don’t like the way the tennis scenes are portrayed and you can tell it’s not real. But I didn’t have that feeling with King Richard, because a lot of it happens when the sisters are younger, so you can accept the way it looks on camera.