ASB Classic playoff tournament crucial for those who'll play it believes Kelly Evernden

Ajeet Rai is likely to be the top seed in the men’s ASB Classic wildcard tournament.

Excitement is building towards the return of the ASB Classic next month, but there could be plenty of fireworks before it begins.

Tennis Auckland and Tennis NZ have announced a playoff tournament the week prior to the men’s and women’s events, with the winner getting a main draw wildcard for the Classic and the runner up getting one for the qualifying draw.

These playoffs, which are only open to New Zealand players currently on the Tour, provide an opportunity for players from this country to compete against some of the world’s best and pick up some handy prize money, which should help them on their global travels, but the competition should be fierce.

However, as seems to be the case with most things involving tennis in New Zealand, it’s not without controversy.

Stuff has been told New Zealand’s most experienced player, Rubin Statham, won’t enter the playoff and will play an ATP Challenger in Noumea that week.

David Long/Stuff Erin Routliffe is expected to enter the ASB Classic wildcard tournament, even though she has become a doubles specialist.

Even if he wasn’t playing in Noumea, he wouldn’t have entered the playoff tournament, as his issues with Tennis NZ, which resulted in his refusal to play for New Zealand in their Davis Cup tie against Finland in September, continue.

But for those players who’ll enter the playoff tournament, for both the men’s and women’s draws, they’ll get a unique experience which New Zealand Davis Cup captain Kelly Evernden believes they’ll benefit from.

“It’s great to see them go up against each other, they know that if they win it, they’re basically guaranteed a place in the Davis Cup team to play singles. That’s a no brainer,” Evernden said, referring to the men’s players.

“Having guys play each other for something that’s meaningful, you get to see what they’re made of.

“I’m hoping to see some knockout matches with guys going toe to toe and it will be character building.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kelly Evernden said he learned more from the matches he lost than the ones he won.

“I remember when I was a junior and getting my butt kicked by all the guys in Australia, no one said to me after the match ‘he’s a good player, you’ll get him next time.’

“They said ‘well, he kicked your butt,’ and you’ve got to learn to deal with that.

“Fortitude comes from trying as hard as you can, not from not showing up.

“If you try as hard as you can and fail, there’s no shame in that and from it you’ll learn what you need to do better.

“If you’ve always got excuses, you’ll never figure out a way to win a match. When they’re stuck in this tournament together and realise there’s only one winner and can get to play in the biggest professional tournament we have in this country, that’s a huge opportunity for someone.”

Evernden will make the trip from his home in Seattle for the playoff tournament and plans to stay in New Zealand through to the Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria in Christchurch on February 4-5.

“There’s going to be an opportunity to get those guys together, run them around and see what we can do as a group,” Evernden said.

“I still haven’t seen everyone, I haven’t seen Jack Loutit (NZ’s top junior) for example and that’s important.

“When you go to the Davis Cup, you know the guys there and work on what they have, but it would be nice to have a bit of input into the other kids to see what we can get going.”

Bulgaria’s top player, Grigor Dimitrov, hasn’t played for his country in the Davis Cup since 2015, so it would be a surprise if the world No 28 turned up at Wilding Park, but even so it will be a tall order for New Zealand to win the tie.

Bulgaria boast two other singles players ranked inside the top 200.

If Statham doesn’t play - and it’s not looking like he will - New Zealand’s highest ranked player will be Ajeet Rai at 519. On paper, it looks like New Zealand is about to enter a tough time in the Davis Cup, but Evernden remains optimistic that the current crop of players can improve.

“I’m not saying our players aren’t good, but we’re a few pieces away from getting everyone to understand what it takes to be a world-class tennis player, that can fly in from wherever they’ve been, play a Davis Cup match and expect to have a victory instead of not having a chance,” he said.

“Right now, I think we’re in a position where I’ve got a lot of the kids to look at what they’re trying to do and the thrust has to be that there has to be a higher standard than what they’re trying to get to.

“A lot of that has to do with the places where they’re playing. They’re not playing against the people who are going to make them get better.

“They need to understand that losing is critical in this game. You don’t learn tennis by winning, you learn by losing. That’s when you learn what you need to work on and it’s hard.

“I was top 30 in the world and I’ve got a .500 record over my career and had a great career.

“You lose a lot, but the losing is the thing that makes you tough it out when you need to.”