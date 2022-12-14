Hopes high Richard Gasquet will join list of stars at ASB Classic

Richard Gasquet is likely to be playing at the ASB Classic, but his spot in the draw can’t be confirmed yet.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is confident Richard Gasquet will get to play at this summer’s event in Auckland.

The 36-year-old Frenchman was two places out of making it in as a direct acceptance when the field for the men’s tournament was announced on Wednesday.

There were 19 players announced for the main draw. The remainder of the 28-player draw is made up of four players who’ll come through qualifying, there are three wildcards to be given out and two special exempts.

Those special exempts are for players who are in the qualifying draw for the Classic, but reach the semifinals of either Adelaide or Pune, which are the two ATP tournaments prior to the Classic.

These special exempts are put in place to not disadvantage these players, as they wouldn’t be able to be in Auckland in time for qualifying.

Clive Brunskill Diego Schwartzman has decided to come to Auckland the week prior to the Australian Open.

However, it is extremely unlikely these special exempt spots will be taken up and as Gasquet is two out, with his world ranking of 68, Lamperin expects he’ll make it into the main draw.

“I have every confidence that he’ll be able to get in, with the two special exempt spots and also based on history we know one or two players might pull out,” Lamperin said.

“He’s a great addition, he’s had 900 consecutive weeks in the top 100, second best after Rafael Nadal.

“He’s 36 years of age, 15 ATP titles, three semifinals of grand slams and he’s someone who grew up in the south of France with the wind, so he can be extremely dangerous.”

Gasquet was part of a generation of great French players, who got close to the best in the world, but weren’t quite good enough to win Grand Slams. He, along with the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon and to a lesser extent Jérémy Chardy all had great careers and Gasquet is the last of these players to finally play in Auckland.

“I realised he had entered Adelaide and Auckland for week two, so I did have a chat with him and he confirmed straight away that he would be coming here,” Lamperin said.

“He’s never been here before and was extremely happy to try something different. It could potentially be his final season on the tour, he has a different perspective on the way he’s organising his tournaments and was delighted to come here.”

It had already been announced that Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Cameron Norrie and John Isner would be playing in Auckland in January, as the tournament returns after a two-year absence.

On Wednesday it was confirmed Diego Schwartzman, ranked 25 in the world and David Goffin, who reached the quarterfinals at this year’s Wimbledon would be joining them.

“I think they were considering playing Adelaide or Auckland and changed their mind at the last minute, so we’re extremely happy to welcome them,” Lamperin said.

“They’re former top 10 players, extremely competitive, have won a few ATP titles, so they’re great players to have in our field and face the likes of Casper Ruud, Holder Rune and Cameron Norrie for example.”

Meanwhile, Lamperin said he is still waiting to find out whether Venus Williams has been given a wildcard to the Australian Open.

If the five-time Wimbledon champion is given a wildcard for Melbourne, she is also keen on playing at the Classic and would be able to claim a wildcard as a former Grand Slam winner.

“We’re still waiting to hear from our friends in Australia. We’re hoping for some good news in the next few days,” Lamperin said.

“The Australian Open is coming soon and I would expect them to start announcing some wildcards pretty soon.”

Men’s ASB Classic entries

1. Casper Ruud (NOR) World Ranking 3, 2. Holger Rune (DEN) 11, 3. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 14, 4. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 25; 5. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 30, 6. Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 37, 7. John Isner (USA) 41, 8. Sebastian Baez (ARG) 43, 9. Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 46, 10 Jenson Brooksby (USA) 48, 11 Alex Molcan (SLK) 50, 12 David Goffin (BEL) 53, 13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 55, 14. Pedro Cachin (ARG) 57, 15. Jaume Munar (ESP) 58, 16. Marcos Giron (USA) 61, 17. Pedro Martinez (ESP) 62, 18. Quentin Halys (FRA) 64, 19. Constant Lestienne (FRA) 65.