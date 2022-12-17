There's more to ASB Classic favourite John Isner than his big serve

At 2.08m tall, John Isner has plenty of reach to get balls hit wide.

If next month’s ASB Classic is the final time John Isner gets to play in Auckland, those who’ve yet to witness the 37-year-old first hand, should be advised to get along to see perhaps the greatest server there’s ever been in person before he hangs up his racquet.

Isner, who is one of only three players ever to win an ATP tournament without facing a break point, told Stuff recently he’s not sure if next year will be his final one on the circuit.

If that does turn out to be the case, the Classic will lose one of its most loyal players.

Isner’s maiden ATP title was in Auckland in 2010 and he also lifted the Trophy at Stanley Street in 2014.

While his two titles at the Classic don’t compare to the six times he’s won the ATP tournament in Atlanta, or the four occasions he’s triumphed in Newport, Auckland is a special place. But why has it been such a good tournament for him?

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images John Isner knocked Andy Murray out of this year’s Wimbledon.

“It’s hard to say. I like the atmosphere there,” Isner said.

“I like the surface, I really enjoy the Centre Court, it’s pretty quaint as far as centre courts go and I think that’s a good thing for me.

“Players can’t go 30 feet back behind the baseline to try to return my serves.

“So I think game wise and tactics wise, the Centre Court does a lot of good things for me.”

Isner has served more aces than anyone else on the ATP Tour with 13,990, so should reach the 14,000-mark at some point during the first set of his opening match in Auckland.

That should be the first landmark of what Isner hopes is a good year for him, after a 2022 season where for the first time since 2009 he failed to finish the year ranked inside the world’s top 25.

“I was pretty pleased,” Isner said of this year.

“I only played 15 or so tournaments. At this stage I don’t need to play 25 tournaments.

“But I had some ailments that caused me to miss some, which was unfortunate, but apart from that I think I played well and was happy.

“Of course, it’s not maybe up to my usual standard and I’ve been in the top 20 for a long time, but I do believe that even at 37 I can get back to that level and it’s something I want to try to do.

“If I can’t, so be it, but I want to give myself the chance to get back to the level I’m accustomed to playing at.”

A highlight of the year for Isner was beating Andy Murray 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-4 in the second round at Wimbledon.

While Murray may not be the force he once was, going up against him in front of a packed, parochial crowd on Centre Court is no easy feat.

But Isner came out on top, winning by not only putting down the big serves, but by confidently putting away Murray’s returns to avoid long rallies, which is a critical and unrecognised part of Isner’s game.

“The match I played at Wimbledon was really the blueprint to how I should play every match,” Isner said.

“Unfortunately, it’s a lot easier said than done. So in that match against Andy on Centre Court, he’s one of the best players ever and is really tough on that court.

“So that made my job pretty simple, in the sense that I knew what I had to do to go out and beat him and with any other style of play I wouldn’t win.

“I definitely try to play like that as much as I can, because that gives me the best chance for success.”

Isner has only won one ATP Masters 1000 title, in Miami in 2018, while in his four other appearances in Masters finals he lost to Roger Federer (twice), Rafael Nadal and Murray.

Overall, when playing the big three, Isner has two wins and 10 losses against Novak Djokovic, he’s 2-8 against Federer and 1-8 versus Nadal.

Had he played in any other era, Isner would have won a lot more titles, but rather than be bitter, he feels it was an honour to play through such an incredible chapter in men’s tennis.

“It really was an honour to play in that era, knowing that at every big tournament I went to, the goal was to play one of those guys,” he said.

“Typically, I was seeded at a lot of these events, so it meant if I was to play against one of those guys it would have been at a later round.

“Anytime you did square off against one of those guys, you know it was going to be on Centre Court and in front of a massive crowd. Those are moments I won’t ever forget.

“Two of the three are still playing, but to play in the era when all three of them were playing at the same time was really special.”