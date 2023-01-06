Holger Rune pulls out of ASB Classic with back injury, despite posting training video

Holger Rune was supposed to be the No 2 seed at the ASB Classic.

Holger Rune has pulled out of the men’s ASB Classic with a supposed back injury, despite posting videos on Twitter of him training in Adelaide for the Australian Open.

The 19-year-old Rune is ranked 11 in the world and would have been the No 2 seed in Auckland next week.

However, he informed Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin that he has a back problem, so won’t be able to make the trip to Auckland.

The Dane played in Adelaide earlier this week and lost 2-6 6-4 6-4 to Joshihito Nishioka from Japan in the first round.

Rune was expected to make the trip to Auckland after that defeat, but has remained in Adelaide and he has posted videos of himself doing rigorous training sessions, showing no signs of any back injury.

The weather forecast for Auckland next week may have played a part in Rune’s decision not to cross the Tasman.

Rune had previously signed a two-year deal to play at the Classic with former tournament director Karl Budge, but his ‘injury’ gets him out of that commitment.

There is constantly a risk of players pulling out of the men’s Classic and in recent years, Andrey Rublev, Roberto Bautista-Agut and Gael Monfils were all no shows after previously announcing they’d be coming to Auckland.

“It happens every year,” Lamperin said.

"It’s disappointing when it’s your No 2 seed. The good news is Cam Norrie will take his spot and also Cam will be the second seed.”

Lamperin announced on Friday the other main draw wildcards would be given out to 2020 Classic champion Ugo Humbert and promising American, Ben Shelton, who is ranked 96 in the world.

Midway through last year the 20-year-old decided to skip his last year at the University of Florida to go full time on the circuit and his biggest result since then was beating Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 in Cincinnati in August.

Alberto Pezzali/AP France's Ugo Humbert has been given a main draw wildcard for next week’s men’s ASB Classic.

“He’s an up and coming player from the US. Extremely talented, a very crafty player. Lefty,” Lamperin said.

“This is his first trip outside the US and when I had initial conversations with his agent, he actually told me it’s unlikely he’ll come to New Zealand because he’s never flown out of the US and is probably going to go to Adelaide, play back to back, then go to Melbourne.

“When I realised he couldn’t make the cut in Adelaide, we had another discussion and he decided to come.

“But we will hear about this kid in the next few years, if not months.”

The final main draw wildcard has gone to Kiwi Kiranpal Pannu for winning the wildcard playoff tournament.

Finn Reynolds got a qualifying wildcard for being the runnerup at the playoff event, while the final qualifying wildcard went to Ajeet Rai, even though he decided to play a tournament in Noumea this week, rather than the wildcard playoff.

Artem Sitak and his British partner Alex Lawson have been awarded a doubles wildcard, so too have the all Kiwi team of Rai and Reynolds.