Why there isn't a roof for the ASB Classic and how long it will take to get one

Tennis fans in New Zealand have constantly had to sit through rain delays at ASB Tennis Arena.

It has been the worst week’s weather at the ASB Classic in living memory, but it could end up being a blessing in disguise for the tournament.

After six days impacted by the rain and just a set and a half of tennis played outdoors between Tuesday night and Saturday, it’s never been more obvious that a roof is needed at Stanley Street.

Discussions about a roof have become as traditional as strawberries and cream at Wimbledon and rowdy spectators at the US Open.

But for all the talk, and there’s been a heck of a lot of it, there’s no timeline for it as Tennis Auckland recovers from the financial hit of going two years without the Classic.

However, Tennis Auckland CEO Rohan West hopes this week from hell will make everyone realise how vital one is.

Tennis Auckland A design of how the ASB Tennis Arena was supposed to look in 2019.

Redevelopment plans were drawn up in 2015 and in January 2017, the then CEO of Tennis Auckland Brent Robinson, told Stuff he hoped there would be a retractable roof in place for the 2019 tournament.

At that time $10.5 million of the $18.5 million to redevelop the Yock and Robinson stands and put up the retractable roof had been secured by Tennis Auckland and he expected the rest of the money to be sorted in a few months, but that money was never found.

Two years later the dilapidated Yock Stand was knocked down with the new one in place for the following year, at a cost of $8.674 million.

The Robinson Stand, which is the one opposite to where the TV cameras are, was supposed to come down in 2020, but when Covid hit those plans were put on ice and that’s where they’ve stayed.

“The entire redevelopment plan is on hold, primarily due to the financial situation the organisation has found itself in coming out of Covid,” West said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rohan West says getting a roof for the ASB Classic is high up his priority list.

“Without the ASB Classic for two iterations, that severely impacted our cash position.

“So the current situation is we are re-evaluating what the development plan will need to look like in the future.

“It’s certainly still on our horizon and on our work list, in terms of things to do.

“It would be fair to say the vision of going back to 2015 of a fully enclosed or retractable roof may be a pipe dream now, given the costs associated with construction of something like that.

“There are a number of activities we know we have to do, including looking at the Robinson Stand and what it’s longterm future is, and also the roof.

“The weather in the past week has brought that to a point. I’ve done a bit of back of an envelope research and this is probably the fifth or sixth subtropical storm New Zealand has had in the last 12 months,” he added.

“Is that going to be the future we’re faced with? Potentially.

“Or is it a mixture of La Nina and the Tongan volcanic eruption? Maybe that as well.

Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz The old Yock Stand was knocked down in 2019.

“But we as an organisation have got to take more of a pragmatic and almost a pessimistic view on what those climate implications are going to be longterm.

“In the Tennis Auckland suite over the last few days when we’ve been hosting, it’s been a topic of conversation that’s been brought to the forefront and suffice to say we’re looking at a coalition of the willing, able and moneyed, to find ways to bring the redevelopment plans back on track, in a shorter time period than there would potentially be right now.”

The current estimate is $20 million for a roof and a new Robinson Stand.

Funding partnerships were previously in place from Auckland Council, Foundation North, Lotteries Commission and Central Government for the new Robinson Stand and roof, but those financial commitments have now lapsed.

“A lot of those grants did come in that 2015, 2016 period and they’re not infinite in terms of the envelope to be able to spend those,” West said.

“A lot of those grant funders, including councils, do have finite time frames and if you don’t spend it, you’ve got to put your hand up and say the project is in a certain position where we can’t use that money.

Jaimi Chisholm/Getty Images A roof was retrofitted to the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney in 2019 and something similar could be done in Auckland.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the council, both through the council itself and Auckland Unlimited.

“I hope those relationships will hold us in good stead for further grant funding from the council.

“It is well known the council is under severe financial pressure. We will be talking to the mayor Wayne Brown about some of the opportunities and we’re going to have to open every door possible to make this happen.

“But also relook at the plan. Since 2015, when the plan originated the technology around roof structures has improved immensely and there is some more cost-effective options are out there that maybe weren’t appropriate back in 2015.

“There are lots of ways we can make this work, but as we’ve seen this past week, it’s something that needs to be brought back to the top of the agenda as an organisation.”

It is possible to put a roof up without replacing the Robinson Stand, which could be cheaper in the short term, but it’s not the preferred option.

“That is absolutely a possibility. It would probably be better if we redeveloped Robinson at the same time,” West said.

“But you look around the world and you’d see retrofitted roofs going in existing infrastructure and it works fine.

“There’s a world leading organisation in Australia that does these retrofit builds and they’ve done it with Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney and a number of other venues, with magnificent results.”

So when will there be a roof over Centre Court? Well not for next year, or probably the one after that, but what this past week has taught us is that for the future success of the tournament, getting one up is imperative.