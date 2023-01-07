Kiwi KP Pannu draws French legend Richard Gasquet in first round at ASB Classic

New Zealand’s KP Pannu has been drawn against three-time grand slam semifinalist Richard Gasquet in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Pannu, from Wellington, earned his main draw wildcard by winning last week’s playoff tournament, defeating Finn Reynolds in the final.

His reward for that will be to play the popular 36-year-old Frenchman, who is making his first visit to New Zealand.

“It’s exciting, everyone in the main draw was obviously going to be a tough ask and Gasquet is definitely that,” Pannu said.

“Whoever I was going to play, I was ready for it and it’s going to be an awesome opportunity.”

Gasquet, who reached No 7 in the world, is known as a player who can get around the court quickly, is a real fighter and has a beautiful one-handed backhand.

Mark Baker/AP The ASB Classic draw has worked out favourably for Cameron Norrie.

He doesn’t really have a killer weapon, like other leading players, but can grind out the wins.

“I’ll try to make it physical and keep away from his backhand,” Pannu said.

“He’s got one of the best one-handed backhands to ever play the game, so that will be fun to go up against.”

Drawn against one of the more well known names in the tournament, the match is certain to be put on Centre Court, on Monday or Tuesday, rather than one of the outside ones and that’s just what Pannu was hoping for.

“I didn’t want to play one of the biggest names, but I was hoping to be on Centre Court and get that full ASB Classic experience,” he said.

“So I’m really excited and I’ll continue to go through those processes the next few days to get ready.

“I’ll enjoy the moment, give it my best and try to take it to him."

The top four seeds get a first round by at the Classic, but the draw has worked out extremely well for Auckland raised Cameron Norrie, who is the second seed at the tournament.

After sitting out the first round, he’ll play against the winner of a match between two qualifiers on Wednesday.

Top seed Casper Ruud will play the winner of a match between Juame Lunar from Spain and Laslo Djere from Serbia.

AT A GLANCE

ASB CLASSIC DRAW