Kiwi Ajeet Rai stuns world No 92 Taro Daniel at ASB Classic

New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai pulled off the biggest win of his career on Saturday night, defeating world No 92 from Japan Taro Daniel in the first round of qualifying at the ASB Classic.

Rai, who flew back from a tournament in Noumea on Friday to pick up the qualifying wildcard he was given, won 7-5 0-6 6-3 in two hours 13 minutes.

Rai, who is ranked 466 in the world, was able to break the 29-year-old Japanese star when he was serving at 3-4 in the deciding set.

The 23-year-old, who is a key member of the New Zealand Davis Cup team, then served superbly in the next game for the memorable win.

When the two players met in qualifying at the Classic in 2018, Daniel won 6-2 6-1, which highlights the improvement there has been in Rai’s game since then.

“Taro cleaned me up a few years ago, so I knew I was going to be in for an absolute battle,” Rai said.

“It’s a testament to the work my team has put into me over the last 6-7 months.

“It was very humid in there today, I was sweating a lot, I started cramping towards the end of the first set and I overdosed on salt and got through it.

“I played a solid match in the periods I needed to and luckily my serve kept me in it for a lot of the match.”

Rai saved five of the nine break points on his serve and converted three of the four break points he had and coming through at those clutch moments paid a big part in this win.

“In Noumea I was 0 from 11 in break points and I was pretty gutted,” Rai said.

“So to convert the first couple, I was stoked. In my head that stat was doing my head in.

“I’m pleased with how things went today and I’m super grateful for the opportunity of the wildcard.

“I feel like I’m ready to do some more damage this week."

On Sunday Rai will play the winner of the match between Thiago Monteiro from Brazil and Germany’s Daniel Altmaier. That match will be concluded on Sunday, as it was rained off with Monteiro up 1-0 in the third set.

The other Kiwi in qualifying, Finn Reynolds served for the first set against Portugal’s Joao Sousa, the ASB Classic finalist in 2017, but ended up losing a close match 7-6 6-4.

Meanwhile, KP Pannu has been drawn against three-time grand slam semifinalist Richard Gasquet in the first round of the main draw.

Pannu, from Wellington, earned his main draw wildcard by winning last week’s playoff tournament, defeating Reynolds in the final.

His reward for that will be to play the popular 36-year-old Frenchman, who is making his first visit to New Zealand.

“It’s exciting, everyone in the main draw was obviously going to be a tough ask and Gasquet is definitely that,” Pannu said.

“Whoever I was going to play, I was ready for it and it’s going to be an awesome opportunity.”

In doubles, Rai and Reynolds have been drawn against the top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, who are both from Croatia.

The draw has been just as tough for Artem Sitak and his British partner Alex Lawson, who will play the second seeds Marcel Granollers from Spain and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos.

Michael Venus and his new British partner Jamie Murray are the fourth sees and will face the American pairing of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.