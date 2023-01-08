Cameron Norrie wants to show New Zealand what he's got at ASB Classic

Cameron Norrie picked up his first ever win over Rafael Nadal last week, at the United Cup.

Cameron Norrie wants to inspire young New Zealanders to follow in his footsteps after watching him at the ASB Classic this week.

The Auckland raised Norrie plays under a British flag, but in many other ways, including his accent, he’s still a Kiwi and that’s why playing at the Classic each year means so much to him, because that’s where it all began.

“I really want to show New Zealand what I’ve got,” Norrie said.

“There are a lot of people in New Zealand tennis that know me and grew up helping me, coaching me and it’s very special for them to see me play.

“Also to give back to the younger generation, I was one of those kids at the tournament watching, so hopefully someone can see a guy like me, who went to Macleans College, grew up in Bucklands Beach and was a local kid.

“Now, to be ranked where I am and to be playing these tournaments, with a chance to win them, is pretty cool and hopefully some juniors can look at that and think they can do the same.”

ASB Classic Cameron Norrie had a session of adaptive tennis at the Manukau Tennis and Community Centre on Sunday.

Norrie got to the final of the Classic in 2019, losing to Tennis Sandgren. While winning grand slams is the priority for Norrie, winning the Classic would also be massive for him as it was this tournament that inspired the world No 14 to become a professional tennis player.

“It’s so special for me,” he said.

“[When] I was young, I went to the tournament every year, watching all the players, getting photos with players and looking up to them.

“I think that was the first time in my life where I thought I want to be doing what these guys are doing.

ASB Classic Cameron Norrie tried out wheelchair tennis at the Manukau Tennis and Community Centre.

“I was really inspired by the players and then in 2019 when I made the final, that was very special.

“But I’m looking to go one more and win the title. It’s great to have my parents here watching, they still live in Bucklands Beach.

“It’s great to have them around and I was hanging around at home a couple of days ago, it was really nice to do that.”

Norrie comes to Auckland on the back of the United Cup in Australia, where he recorded wins over Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and for the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal.

It was the first time Norrie had defeated Nadal and it was a milestone victory for him.

“It’s a great win, but you’ve got to put it in perspective,” Norrie said.

“You’ve got to enjoy those wins, but at the same time there are still so many guys ranked ahead of me that I want to take down as well.

“But I definitely enjoyed that one, especially because he absolutely smoked me the last four times we played before that and I never won a set.

“So for me to come back from a set down and to do it the tough way was very special for me, especially because of how he played last year in Australia.”

Norrie visited Manukau Tennis and Community Centre on Sunday morning for a session of adaptive tennis, which was open to anyone with physical, intellectual or vision impairments. During it Norrie had a try at wheelchair tennis.

“Seeing how talented they were, they’re hitting the ball so well and they look like they’re really enjoying it,” Norrie said of the experience.

"Tennis has given me a lot of opportunities, so why not for everyone else?

“It’s such a great sport and I really hope they enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Tennis Auckland CEO Rohan West said his organisation and Tennis NZ wanted to bring Norrie along to show how inclusive tennis can be.

“Adaptive tennis in all of its forms is an area that needs significant help and development to grow,” West said.

"The Wheelchair Tennis Association has been around for a number of years and are affiliated to Tennis New Zealand.“They use this facility very regularly, they love it and we provide a lot of support to them with highly discounted court rates and other support.

“Just like going to Jellicoe Park (with Coco Gauff), we saw the opportunity of the ASB Classic and the elite players, to interact with all aspects of the tennis community here in Auckland and New Zealand as an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.

“We know tennis is a tough sport to be inclusive, just by its mere nature, but that’s not to say we shouldn’t try and we shouldn’t provide all the support we can.

“Like it was with Coco, it’s about bringing the stardust of the superstar, and a local superstar in Cam, back to the community.”