Ajeet Rai comes up just short against world No 71, Thiago Monteiro at ASB Classic

New Zealand's Ajeet Rai had to deal with cramp in his match against Thiago Monteiro.

New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai was unable to pull off another giant killing feat at the ASB Classic on Monday, losing 6-7 6-3 6-4 to world No 71 from Brazil, Thiago Monteiro, in the second round of qualifying.

In the first round, Rai, who is ranked 466 in the world, stunned Taro Daniel from Japan, 7-5 0-6 6-3 for the biggest win of his career and again he showed he was able to live with a top 100 player.

However, this time he came up just short and again had issues with cramp.

“One of the main areas that let me down in this match was the cramping,” Rai said.

“It forces me to not being able to move too well during the point, take bigger cuts on shots I wouldn’t go for and it was hassling me a lot on my serve, which is the main area of my game.“But no excuses, that’s on me and I need to figure out a remedy to get rid of it.

“I’m going to spend the next couple of weeks in my training block doing that, before the Davis Cup.”

Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz Finn Reynolds will team up with Ajeet Rai in the doubles at the ASB Classic.

Because of poor weather, this match was spread across two days and on Sunday, Rai had three set points when the Brazilian was serving at 4-5 but couldn’t nail any of them.

Rai got a mini break early in the tiebreaker and was able to hold onto it. Monteiro saved two further set points, but on the next, which was the first on his serve, the Kiwi came through.

Early in the second set Rai started cramping and although his big serve kept him going for a while, but eventually he was broken and lost the set.

Rai went down a break again early in the deciding set, but with Monteiro serving at 30-15 and 2-1, rain forced the players off court.

They did manage to return for a while, before more rain fell to end play for the day.

When the match resumed on Monday, Rai was serving at 15-15 and 3-5 in the third set. While he was able win that game, he couldn’t get the break in the next, so it’s Monteiro who goes through to the main draw and Rai just has the doubles to focus on, where he has teamed up with Finn Reynolds, for Team Rai ’n’ Reynolds.

They have been drawn against the tournament’s top seeds Nikola Metic and Mate Panic, both from Croatia.

Rai will spend the next couple of weeks training, to prepare for New Zealand’s Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria in Christchurch on February 4-5.

When he does play another match, he’ll be able to take from his time at the Classic, the knowledge that he is able to live with top 100 players.

“My confidence comes out of the work I’m doing every single day, not the results,” Rai said.

“I know I can perform at this level, now the next step is to get my fitness up to the level of my tennis.

“Then I think I’ll really be asking questions week in, week out, in tournaments throughout the year.”