ASB Classic: Jenson Brooksby shows his star potential, beating Fabio Fognini

Jenson Brooksby will play against Diego Schartzman in the second round of the ASB Classic

Tennis fans had a wonderful time at the day session of the ASB Classic on Monday.

They got to see one of the future stars of the game in Jenson Brooksby, one of the great entertainers in Fabio Fognini and one of the best players on tour in David Goffin.

But most importantly of all, THERE WAS NO RAIN!

It felt like the proper ASB Classic for the first time this year on Monday, a session that started on time, finished when it was supposed to, with no rain delays.

The match of the day was Brooksby’s 6-7 6-1 6-3 win over Fognini, with the highly rated 22-year-old American able to quell the Italian’s flamboyancy, scramble well and paint the lines with winners.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Fabio Fognini made too many mistakes after the first set in his match agaisnt Jenson Brooksby.

Brooksby, who is ranked 48 in the world, is regarded as one of the big hopes of American tennis, along with Sebastian Korda, Brandon Nakashima and Ben Shelton.

Living with that expectation on your shoulders can be tough when you come from a country that demands so much from its players, but Brooksby showed in this match he’s able to battle through that.

“I had a little nerves out there,” Brooksby said.

“It was to be expected, I had to fight for the lead, lost the set and I was proud of my mental resolve to keep competing, I switched the second set around and got back to battling in the third.

“My cardio, my strength, my game felt pretty good out there and I put some good work in with that in the off season.

“I know it’s just one match, but I’m glad to see the rewards of that and I’m looking forward to keeping that up.”

Belgium’s David Goffin knocked out the No 5 seed Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan in the earlier match, winning 6-3 6-4.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Goffin made his first appearance at the ASB Classic in nine years on Monday.

The 32-year-old Goffin has been as high as No 7 in the world and is a far better player than his current ranking suggests, but he was one of a number of players who was a victim of the ATP’s decision not to award ranking points for Wimbledon last year, as it was his best tournament of 2022, making it to the quarterfinals, where he lost to Cameron Norrie.

If Goffin got those points his ranking would be in the top 40 and he’d be seeded in Auckland.

“It’s a pity, but we knew it before,” Goffin said.

“It’s a tournament I love and I’ve twice made the quarterfinal and played some amazing matches there.

“Hopefully I can do the same this year, but it just proved to me that I still have my tennis and I can still beat some very big guys and I hope to do it this year as well.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Artem Sitak’s bad luck at the Classic continued as he and his American partner Alex Lawson lost 7-6 6-2 to the No 2 seeds Marcelo Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

“It was a difficult draw, I think we played well, but these guys have been the top pair for the last five years,” Sitak said.

“Today, they played extremely well. I checked the stats after the match, I felt like they served incredible and their percentage was 89% for the match, which is super high.”

New Zealand has excelled in doubles in recent years, but the Classic is a tournament that often attracts the world’s best best doubles teams, as they look to get in extra matches before the Australian Open.

“For a 250, this has always been a very strong event. It’s more like a 500 event and that’s fine,” Sitak said.

“I think I’ve played a top seed or the second seed six or seven times here. So you know you’re probably going to be playing someone who’s top 10 in the world.

“I told Alex I don’t have any luck with the draw here, so be ready to play either the top seeds or second seeds and it was the second seeds.

“But we’re trying to come out of it with a positive attitude, that we competed well, we were close in the first set and we’ve got to learn from that.”