John Isner serves his 14,000th ace, but crashes out of ASB Classic

John Isner reached the 14,000 aces mark on the ATP Tour during his match against French qualifier Gregoire Barrere, but that wasn’t enough to save him from an upset defeat at the ASB Classic on Tuesday.

Barrere won the match 6-7 7-6 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours 18 minutes, making it the first time ever Isner had been knocked out in the first round in Auckland.

The odds seemed to be stacked against Barrere for this match as it was moved indoors, where there is less space around the court, making it harder to return Isner’s serves.

However, Barrere did surprisingly well returning, and he was the player who got the only break of the entire match.

“I’m really happy, he’s a very tough opponent, especially on an indoor hard court, but it’s also my best court surface, so I knew I had a chance against him,” Barrere said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images For the first time in his career, John Isner has been knocked out in the first round of the ASB Classic.

“I like to return and I think I returned well today, even if I broke him only once, but it’s a big victory to me.”

Breaking the 14,000 aces barrier may not mean as much to Isner now as it came up in a match he lost.

Isner broke Ivo Karlovic’s record for aces of 13,728 at last year’s Wimbledon and came to Auckland with 13,990 to his name, so it was inevitable the 37-year-old would reach 14,000 in this match.

Barrere had a set point when Isner was serving at 4-5 in the first set, but two huge bombs got Isner out of trouble.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Gregoire Barrere has come through qualifying to make it to the second round of the ASB Classic.

Inevitably the set went to a tiebreaker and Barrere lost the first point in it when serving. He also dropped another when serving soon after and if you give Isner a 4-0 lead in a tiebreaker, it’s not really worth playing out the rest of it.

Isner hit his 13,999th ace on the ATP Tour on set point and the 14,000th ace came from the first point at 2-1.

In the second set tiebreaker, the Frenchman again lost the first point on his serve, but this time Isner wasn’t able to hold on and when serving at 5-6 Barrere managed to just get the return back and Isner put his slice into the net.

Barrere got the first break of the match when Isner was serving at 2-3 and no matter how hard he tried the two-time Classic champion couldn’t get the break back.

Barrere said what was crucial for the win was making sure he wasn’t broken.

“[I had to] stay focussed on my service games and after that to try to put in as many balls as I can when he’s serving and take the chances when I have them.”

Isner, who now heads to Melbourne for the Australian Open, finished the match with 14,018 aces to his name.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina has pulled out due to an abdominal strain. His place in the draw has gone to lucky loser from qualifying Joao Sousa, who knocked out Kiwi Finn Reynolds in the first round of qualifying on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the last winner of the ASB Classic, Ugo Humbert from France, lost to American qualifier Chris Eubanks 7-6 7-6.

Humbert, was hit hard by Covid after he won in Auckland in 2020 and didn’t kick on as was expected.

He was given a wildcard by tournament director Nicolas Lamperin to get into the main draw, but lost two tight sets against the 26-year-old Eubanks.

In another long first round match Marcos Giron from the States, defeated Federico Coria from Argentina 6-7 6-4 7-5.