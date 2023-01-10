How ASB Classic's Chris Eubanks became great friends with Coco Gauff

Chris Eubanks had an impressive win over Ugo Humbert at the ASB Classic on Tuesday.

When Chris Eubanks watched a six-year-old girl play on a local court in Atalanta, he had no idea that the young Coco Gauff would go on to become one of the most talked about players in the world.

Eubanks spent last week cheering on Gauff at the ASB Classic and this week he’s charging his way through the draw for the men’s tournament.

He beat defending Classic champion Ugo Humbert 7-6 7-6 on an indoor court to set up a Centre Court match against David Goffin on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had become a regular figure around ASB Tennis Arena since the fortnight of tennis began and for each match Gauff played, he could be seen watching avidly from the player’s balcony.

After beating Humbert, he revealed the remarkable connection there is between him and Gauff.

“I’ve known her since she was six years old, Eubanks said of Gauff, who won the women’s Classic on Sunday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Coco Gauff celebrates with her dad, Corey, after winning the ASB Classic final on Sunday.

“Growing up in Atlanta, my dad and I used to go to any local, neighbourhood court we could find.

“We were at this neighbourhood which was right around the corner from us. We didn’t live there so we had to be cautious of people telling us we can’t use the courts. But luckily they were nice about it.

“We’d be on the courts and all of a sudden there was this dad coming out to work with his daughter.

“My dad went over to introduce himself and that was the first time we met.

“We saw them at the courts all the time and they ended up moving back to Florida.

“When she was 13, I had totally forgotten about it, then a friend of mine told me that girl Coco, from the neighbourhood around the corner, she was the best 13-year-old in the world. I didn’t believe him and thought he was making it up.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ugo Humbert was given a main draw wildcard to play in the ASB Classic.

“But then we reconnected at Miami or the US Open and I said to her dad ‘were you guys the family in the neighbourhood?’

He said ‘yes Chris, we’ve known you for years.’

So that’s where the bond happened and we’ve been lucky enough to play mixed doubles together and they’re like a second family to me.

“Every time we’re at the same tournament we go out to dinner almost every night.

“I spent Christmas Eve with them, because I went down to Boca to train in the offseason for a week.

“She’s like my little sister. I don’t have a younger sibling, so I take a lot of pride in being a big brother to her and it’s really cool to see all the things she’s doing.”