ASB Classic: Jenson Brooksby advances as Diego Schwartzman goes down injured

Diego Schwartzman holds his head in his hands after having to retire against Jenson Brooksby.

Jenson Brooksby is into the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic, benefitting from Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman’s retirement early in the second set, which puts him in doubt for next week’s Australian Open.

The 22-year-old American won first set 6-1, completely outplaying the tournament’s No 3 seed and after two points of the second set Swartzman stretched out to his left to hit a backhand, but in doing so appeared to injury his leg.

Schwartzman threw his racquet into the air in pain, called for a medical time out and after receiving treatment pulled the plug on the match.

It’s a blow for the Classic to lose the world No 25, but the flip side is that tennis fans in Auckland will get to see Brooksby again this week.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jenson Brooksby has impressed in his first two matches at Stanley Street.

In the match and a half he’s played at the Classic so far he has shown why he’s leading a wave of young American players, shooting their way up the rankings.

Even though Schwartzman pulled out the match at 15-15 in the first game of the second set, there wasn’t any evidence up to that point which suggest this match would be anything other than a win to Brooksby.

“I thought that was a really strong performance from my end,” Brooksby said.

“Of course, it sucks to see anyone get hurt like that and be in pain, but I thought it was a strong level from me in the first set.

“I was really locked in and I want to see if I can build the consistency on that.

“I had a good strategy, I was hooking the ball real well.

“I can’t really say too much about my game, but I was intense from the start, locked in on a couple of things with my game and stuck with it really well.”

Ranked 48 in the world, Brooksby’s best result last year was defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells.

But he did end 2022 with four straight losses and in only one of those matches, against Mackenzie McDonald, he was able to win a set.

“I had a tough end to last year in my tournaments,” he said.

“I really wanted to get better in the off season with my training, in multiple areas.

“I didn’t set any expectations, I wanted to put some past things in the past and get back to competing my best in every match, because that’s what I pride myself on.

“Regardless of my results in the future, that’s what I want to keep doing consistently.”