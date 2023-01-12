Top seed Casper Ruud exits ASB Classic without fans getting to see him play

Casper Ruud wasn’t able to play in front of spectators at this year’s ASB Classic because of misty rain on Wednesday night.

If the world No 3 plays a tennis match in New Zealand and no one got to see him, did it really happen?

That’s the question that could be asked after Casper Ruud crashed out of the ASB Classic just after midnight on Thursday, losing to Laslo Djere from Serbia 3-6 6-3 7-6.

The misty rain ruined yet another session this fortnight and forced the player who probably sold more tickets for this tournament than any other, to play what turned out to be his only match at the Classic, behind closed doors.

Ruud looked superb in the first set, taking it comfortably. But he was broken early in the second set, which coincided with Djere improving his serve.

Early in the third set tiebreak, Ruud lost two points on his serve and there was no way back for him from that, as he continually struggled to get on top in rallies.

“Today my serve was my biggest weapon,” said Djere, who is ranked No 70 in the world.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Casper Ruud congratulates Laslo Djere after their match at the ASB Classic, which didn’t finish until after midnight.

‘I had many aces from the beginning of the second set and many easy points off my first serve and I think that was key today.”

Ruud, was looking to get a few matches under his belt in Auckland to finish off his preparation for the Australian Open, but this defeat meant the Norwegian was unable to do that.

“Of course it’s disappointing,” Ruud said.

“I came here and was hoping to win some matches. I have good experiences from Auckland in the past, in terms of liking the city and I like coming here.

“I’ve lost three tough three-setters in a row now, so I need to break that streak in the future. But Laslo served great and the court was blistering fast.

“In a way, it’s unlucky and a shame for the tournament that we have to play these matches indoors.

“There’s nothing to complain about or have an excuse for, but it’s a shame.

“We were all excited to come here and play in front of the fans for the first time in many years and I couldn’t.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images David Goffin is one of the remaining big names left in this year’s ASB Classic.

“I wish I could have won and played again tomorrow, but there is always next year and the year after that.”

Even though Ruud is still to make a mark at the Classic and win a main draw match in any of his trips to Auckland, tournament organisers would love to have him back next year and the 24-year-old said the rain this week wouldn’t put him off returning.

“I can’t say for certain now, but I know the weather is not typically like this,” he said.

“It is unfortunate for the tournament and the players, who were excited to come here and prepare for the Australian Open, because you feel like the conditions are similar, in terms of weather and courts.

“That hasn’t been the case and that’s unlucky for the tournament, but it doesn’t make me feel bad about the tournament or anything. I like it, they have a nice set-up and they do everything they can for the players.”

Meanwhile, David Goffin managed to come away uninjured from a fall on Centre Court earlier in the evening to eventually defeat the tall American Chris Eubanks 6-2 6-4 indoors.

The Belgian slipped on the ‘Auckland’ sign written beyond the baseline at the Redwood Stand end of the court when the score was 1-1 as light drizzle had begun to fall.

Thankfully, the Belgian didn’t seem injured, but play was stopped and the match eventually moved indoors.

Once out of the rain, Goffin showed his class, with a comfortable win that advances him through to a mouthwatering clash with Richard Gasquet on Thursday.

“It was a tough day, a long day waiting,” Goffin said of the match against Eubanks.

“I watched the match before with Cameron (Norrie), he was on and off the whole day and I was like ‘am I going to play after him or maybe indoors?’

“We played two games outdoors, then we waited and went inside. So it was mentally tough, but I had to stay calm, just to hit balls for three to four minutes indoors before the match and try to do my best and I think that’s what I did.”

As for his fall, which if serious, could have taken him out of the Australian Open, as well as the Classic, Goffin said he was fine.

“No damage,” he said.

“It was OK on the court, I was moving well. But it was a tough one. I made a bad fall on the grass once, pretty much the same thing as I did outside. But luckily I am feeling great and there is no damage.”