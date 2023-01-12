Nick Kyrgios in unfamiliar role at Australian Open as showman looks to serious side

Nick Kyrgios is committed to balancing his showman qualities with a serious bid for the Australian Open title, saying he finally enters a grand slam believing he is a genuine contender.

The Australian star’s Wimbledon breakthrough last year, where it took Novak Djokovic to stop him in the final, appears to have fuelled his confidence to all-time levels.

Kyrgios, who withdrew from the United Cup and Adelaide International due to an ankle issue, also declared himself fit ahead of a sold-out exhibition match against Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena on Friday night.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios is still a showman but is planning to bring more of a serious side to this year’s Australian Open.

“It’s a bit different this time around for me, being one of the favourites. Usually, I’m kind of like a dark horse ... but after the year I’ve had, I’m one of the favourites, so it’s kind of new for me,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve genuinely gone into a slam feeling like I’m one of the guys who can really take the trophy and knock on the door.

“I don’t know what I’ll be feeling when I’m out there – usually I’ve got ‘nothing to lose’ type thing and put on a show – but I’ve really got to find a balance [this time].”

Kyrgios will defend his extraordinary Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis but is willing to sacrifice that pursuit if either of them makes a deep singles run.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images South East Melbourne Phoenix chief excutive Tommy Greer and new co-owner of the NBL club Nick Kyrgios.

But the 27-year-old admitted translating that doubles success into his solo efforts was easier said than done.

“[It is] very hard, and obviously the only person who’s been able to do it in Australia in the last decade is Ash Barty,” Kyrgios said.

“To be able to ride the pressure of being at home and getting it done [is a challenge]. Me and Thanasi did it last year in the doubles, but it doesn’t even equate to the singles court.

“We’re still trying to find those answers. It’s so much fun being out here, embracing it, and getting all the support, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to have a ‘W’ [win], so I’m going to figure that out, hopefully.”

Kyrgios pointed to his world No.1 junior ranking and quick transition to the men’s tour as evidence he had “always been pretty good”, but said a greater consistency in all parts of his performance was the driving factor behind his 2022 success.

Something that has not changed, he said, is the suffocating attention, pressure and expectation on him.

“I just try and internalise it. I try and hang out with my team as much as I can,” Kyrgios said.

“I don’t think any other tennis player, especially in Australia, is under as much media scrutiny as I am – it’s a day-to-day thing, day-to-day battle.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios stepped out for a practice hit at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

“I just have to embrace it and use it as a privilege, but it’s hard. No male player has won a slam in Australia for a long, long time, so hopefully we all can find a way to deal with it.”

Ash Barty’s historic Melbourne Park triumph last year, shortly before she retired for a second time, is not serving as “inspiration” for Kyrgios, but he saw how relieved she was to achieve her title dream.

“I was just smiling and happy for her. I’m not a jealous person, saying, ‘I wish that was me’ but it’s special to see how she embraced her family and everyone who’s been on the journey with her,” he said.

“So, hopefully one day, any Australian, any man, [can win a grand slam title] ... but none of us is as dominant as Ash Barty.

“She was just winning matches for fun out there and barely losing games, so I don’t know if it’s going to be that easy for us.”

Kyrgios has also become a part-owner of NBL club South East Melbourne Phoenix, alongside Romie Chaudhari and current and ex-NBA stars John Wall, Zach Randolph, Al Harrington, Josh Childress and Dante Exum.