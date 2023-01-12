Richard Gasquet feels like junior, wowing crowds on way to ASB Classic semifinal

Richard Gasquet has become a fan favourite at the ASB Classic.

Richard Gasquet says he feels like a junior player in Auckland this week as the wins keep coming for the 36-year-old Frenchman.

Gasquet came from a set behind to defeat Belgium’s David Goffin 1-6 6-1 6-1 in the clash of the stars at the ASB Classic on Thursday night.

It was a remarkable comeback from Gasquet, who is making his first appearance in New Zealand after 21 years on the Tour.

The crowd in Auckland have loved every minute of his time at the tournament and so too has Gasquet who is showing that age is just a number.

“It’s great for me to be here. I’ve never played here, that’s why I’m feeling like a junior playing here,”Gasquet said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images David Goffin cruised through the first set against Richard Gasquet, but then hit a wall.

“It’s always nice to discover places, so I’m really happy.

“Everyone is very nice with me and it’s a great tournament. I hope to reach the final.”

When Goffin bagged the first set in half an hour, it looked like Gasquet’s team should start booking flights to Melbourne for Friday morning.

But the match turned on its head in the second set, with Goffin now making all the errors, as the Frenchman got out to a 3-0 lead and ended up comfortably winning the set.

When Goffin was serving at 1-2 in the third set a light shower hit the court and the players walked off at 8.55pm.

An hour later they were back and the Belgian ended up getting broken straight away, double faulting on break point and it went downhill for him from there.

“In the first set he was better than me and I just tried to play more aggressive at the start of the second and I could do it,” Gasquet said.

“I took a lot of confidence from winning the second set and of course, I don’t know what happened after the rain. I was surprised winning 6-1. He had a bad game at 2-1 and I served well. But I didn’t expect to win 1 and 1 after losing the first set 6-1.”

Tennis fans have taken Gasquet to heart this week, his style of play and delightful one-handed backhand have been captivating crowds for years.

“I saw the crowd was cheering for me, they were really nice,” he said.

“They like tennis, it’s a great court. Centre court is very good for players.

“As I said, I’m very happy to be here, it’s my first time in Auckland, now I’m in the semis, I’ll try my best to go further.”

Gasquet says he’s looked to adapt his game over the years as he makes up for not being as nippy around the course as he once was.

“I’ve tried to change a bit,” he said.

“I try to play more aggressive. I’m not in the same physical condition I was in before, when I was 27, 28.

“I could run for hours, now it’s different. Especially when you’re 36, it’s not the same thing.

“That’s why I try to adjust, try to serve better, go to the net more. That’s the only way I can play at my age.”