Cameron Norrie not running from his past as Kiwis celebrate his success in Auckland

Cameron Norrie used to watch his heroes on Centre Court in Auckland, now he’s starring on it.

When the New Zealand tennis community now talk about Cameron Norrie, he’s no longer regarded as the one that got away, but the player Kiwis can cheer for as much as the Brits do.

This week’s Classic was one where Norrie was the clear crowd favourite and he obviously enjoyed the experience of being back ‘home’.

He often spoke about Bucklands Beach Tennis Club, where it all began for him, going to Macleans College and how this was the tournament he’d go to as a kid each year, to see the big stars who would inspire him.

Ranked No 12 in the world, Norrie is at the level where he’d get plenty of attention for playing at the Classic regardless of his background, but for him this year, there’s been more of a spotlight on him this year than any of the previous times he’s played the tournament.

New Zealanders have cheered on Norrie, regardless of what flag design he has next to his name. This country means a lot to Norrie and he’s a genuine good guy, if that’s not enough for him to get local support, then nothing is.

But while it’s becoming less of an issue to New Zealanders, it’s never been one for Norrie.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Tennis fans cheering on Cameron Norrie during his quarterfinal win over Marcos Giron.

“I’m not even thinking about it too much,” Norrie told Stuff.

“I made the switch at 16 and I never really look back.

“The people in the UK, the LTA, have given me a lot of support, a lot of connections.

“I’m not trying to run from the past or anything, I think it’s cool they support me here and Bucklands Beach Tennis Club was always behind me in my career as a junior.

“So that’s who I am, I’m not running away from it or anything, I’m not looking at it and saying ‘what if I was still playing for New Zealand or whatever?’ I’m still trying to be No 1 and for me, nothing changes.”

Norrie’s friends and family were there to cheer him on in Auckland this week, including former pro Rhett Purcell, who after Norrie won his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against David Goffin last year, made the mad dash over from New Zealand in time to see him play Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

Whether it’s at Stanley Street, Wimbledon or any other tournament around the world, Norrie enjoys people supporting him.

Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport. Back in 2012, David Norrie picked up the Tennis Auckland Junior Boy Player of the Year award on behalf of Cameron.

“I always want to do well regardless of where I’m playing and it’s great if people are cheering me on and I can use that to my advantage,” he said.

“At Wimbledon last year, it was great to have everyone behind me, watching me, supporting me and I actually rose to the level.

“I did the same here, they really helped me through it. For me, it’s great. I can use it to my advantage and I’ll take it.”

Norrie’s dad, David has become a common face around the Auckland tennis scene. He’ll go along to watch Bucklands Beach for their Caro Bowl ties and he’ll also pop up at other tennis tournaments.

“He follows tennis so much,” Cameron said.

“He was never watching all of these results so much before.

“He was a big fan of Andy Murray and we were both watching Andy growing up and we both followed him.

“He was more of a fan of Andy than I was, I really liked him, but having the Scottish connection, he was always watching him.

“Then he’d see me do better and playing in Caro Bowl and Chelsea Cup and those kinds of events.

“So he was always around tennis. He’s still playing at Bucklands Beach and he loves it. “He’s following everything. It could be Caro Bowl to Futures, to Challengers.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Cameron Norrie thanked the spectators at Wimbledon after his loss last year to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“He’s always checking in with the Brits and the Kiwis as well, which I think is pretty cool and he’s even at junior tournaments”

Norrie’s strength is that he’s good at every aspect of tennis. He doesn’t have the biggest serve, the strongest backhand or the deadliest forehand.

But few can match him for his fighting ability. The way he’ll battle for every point, try to chase down everything and get every drop out of his ability.

“I’m trying to improve in all areas of my game all of the time and I would say I’m a pretty competitive person in general,” he said.

“So I think the game of tennis suits my personality pretty well. I think I’m still trying to develop my serve and my transition game coming forward and I think I move fairly well.

“I’m pretty well an all court player, but there are still a lot of things I want to change in my game to keep progressing and keep improving.”

Norrie got to No 10 in the world as a junior. The other leading players around that time were Alexander Zverev, Borna Coric and Francis Tiafoe.

His first professional men’s tournament was at the ASB Classic in 2013 (then called the Heineken Open) when he played as a Kiwi and lost in the second round of qualifying to Matwe Middlekoop from the Netherlands.

Since 2014, Norrie’s season end rankings have been 979, 670, 717, 276, 114, 90, 53, 71, 12 and 14.

Carlos Alcaraz’s end of year ranking from 2019 have been 492, 141, 32 and 1.

The Spaniard is a freak with how he’s shot up to be the world’s highest ranked player so quickly and the 19-year-old could dominate the sport for the next decade.

But Norrie’s rise has been just as impressive, his steady as-you-go route included going to Texas Christian University from 2014 to 2017, to hone his game and make him more prepared for the rigours of being on Tour, so he can be a player with a long playing career.

"Everyone’s career is different,” Norrie said. ‘

“Everyone’s got different results and I’m really trying to improve day in, day out. I would probably prefer to have Alcaraz’s rise all of the way to world No 1.

“It’s amazing how well he’s done there. But I’m my own player, I’ve got a lot of things I want to work on and I want to keep pushing more and more.

“It’s an exciting time for me. I’m still young on tour and I’ve got a lot of experience already, but I’ve still got a lot of things I want to work on and improve.”