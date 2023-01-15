Rubin Statham to make surprise return to New Zealand Davis Cup team

Rubin Statham will make a shock return to the New Zealand Davis Cup team for next month’s tie against Bulgaria in Christchurch.

The 35-year-old made himself for the tie against Finland last September over a contractual disagreement and the relationship between himself and Tennis NZ, which was often fractious, but appeared be at an all time low recently.

Statham chose not to play in the ASB Classic wildcard playoff tournament and entered a Challenger in Noumea instead, while he has been critical of Tennis NZ over what he believes is a lack of accountability or support.

"When you have hard evidence of players quitting tennis, mentally not being happy, then going off and playing for other countries, coaches leaving... someone has to stand up and say something,” Statham told Newshub in October.

However, there appears to have been a thawing of relations between him and Tennis NZ and the 35-year-old will spearhead the New Zealand team for the tie which will take place at Wilding Park on February 4 and 5.

Tennis NZ Michael Venus will again team up with Artem Sitak in doubles, against Bulgaria in Christchurch.

“I am happy to have Rubin be a part of the team after missing the Finland tie. He is excited to play in NZ and his history with Davis Cup speaks for itself.” New Zealand captain Kelly Evernden said.

Statham is New Zealand’s most experienced Davis Cup player ever, having played in 33 ties and won 28 singles rubbers.

The other players in the team are KP Pannu, Ajeet Rai, Michael Venus and Artem Sitak.

“Lately the younger members have been showing some grit and higher quality tennis that has begun to build some belief in their abilities going forward,” Evernden said. “Ajeet and KP have both won tournaments and played inspired tennis at the ASB Classic”.

“Hopefully we can continue this momentum during our training prior to the Christchurch tie which will include a wider practice squad including Jack Loutit Corban Crowther and Finn Reynolds.”

It will be a toss up between Rai and Pannu over who plays in the other singles rubbers, while Venus and Sitak will team up for the solitary doubles rubber.

It will be the first Davis Cup tie held in New Zealand since the 3-1 win over Venezuela in March 2020.

“Being able to play in New Zealand for a home Davis Cup tie is incredible,” Evernden said.

“I can’t wait for our team to finally have the home support of the great New Zealand fans.” Evernden said.