Richard Gasquet spoils Cameron Norrie's homecoming to win ASB Classic final

The French veteran came storming back to beat hometown favourite Cameron Norrie in three sets in the ASB Classic final.

Richard Gasquet rolled back the years to win the ASB Classic on Saturday, defeating Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-4 6-4 in an enthralling final on Centre Court.

Gasquet may wish he hadn’t waited until the 22nd year of his career to come to Auckland, as the 36-year-old capped off an incredible week by beating the favourite and world No 12, in a match that lasted two hours, 27 minutes.

This was Gasquet’s first tournament win since s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands in 2018 and first time he’s taken a title at an outdoor hardcourt tournament in 10 years.

Back in 2019 Norrie made his first ever ATP final in Auckland, but was comfortably beaten that day by Tennis Sandgren.

Four years since then, Norrie has won four titles and is a better and more experienced player than he was then, but wasn’t quite able to get the job done, despite being up a break in the final set.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Cameron Norrie has made two finals of the ASB Classic.

After all the bad weather and unfortunate incident with Emma Raducanu in the first week, the tournament needed a good men’s final to finish off the fortnight and that’s exactly what the spectators got, two big-name players, duelling it out over three captivating sets and it was just typical that a minute after Gasquet came to the net to put away the winner on championship point, it started raining.

It was a battle between the more aesthetically pleasing one-handed backhand from Gasquet against the less pretty, but just as efficient two-handed one by Norrie.

Norrie got a break in the fourth game, playing just as solid tennis as he’s produced all week.

But Gasquet didn’t crumble like Jenson Brooksby did in the semifinal against Norrie on Friday and the Frenchman continued to battle away and between them, they produced some of the most exquisite tennis seen this fortnight.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Richard Gasquet came back from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie in the ASB Classic final.

However, when serving for the first set, Norrie made a couple of errors and found himself down 0-40 and even though he won the next two points, he put a weak forehand into the net on the next point to concede the break.

Norrie had two set points on Gasquet’s serve in the next game and on the second of them the Frenchman overhit a forehand from the baseline.

Norrie was again broken at 2-2 in the second set and had to save a set point when serving a 3-5.

Despite this, Gasquet served out the next game to love to take the match into a third set.

But the 36-year-old failed to win a point on his first service game of the deciding set and Norrie looked to be on his way to the title. However, he was broken again in the seventh game, so we were back on serve.

Norrie double faulted on deuce at 4-4 and Gasquet ripped a cross-court winner on the next point to put him in a position to serve for the match.

The 27-year-old never gave up fighting and hit a couple of wonderful winners, but with the title within his grasp, Gasquet had no intentions of letting go.