Tough two weeks at ASB Classic gives tournament director plenty of food for thought

There was plenty of rain during this year’s ASB Classic, but there was also one of the best men’s final in the tournament’s history.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin says there are lessons to be learnt from the past fortnight of tennis.

The two weeks of tennis in Auckland finished off with a thrilling final on Saturday, with Richard Gasquet beating Cameron Norrie 4-6 6-4 6-4.

To have two big names duel it out for the title is the perfect scenario for the tournament. The women’s final, won by Coco Gauff, wasn’t such a great match, as she beat Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-1, but the way Gauff handled herself all week, on and off the court was something that was enjoyed by everyone.

However, it was a fortnight of tennis badly affected by poor weather, with only the last two days not impacted by any rain delays.

Numerous matches were moved to indoor courts, which was where Emma Raducanu rolled her ankle. The British star criticised the courts, saying they were ‘slick’ and ‘slippery’.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Nicolas Lamperin had to deal with numerous issues in his first year as ASB Classic tournament director.

The biggest name of the men’s week, world No 3, Casper Ruud, lost his only match indoors, so no spectators got to see him play.

“I won’t hide the fact that it’s been a challenging two weeks. But we had the final we were hoping for, especially after Casper lost on Wednesday night,” Lamperin said.

“The indoor facilities we used this year were really helpful, but we can improve it.

“We can make sure it’s ready from day one, so we don’t lose that time from going outdoors to indoors.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Nicolas Lamperin checking how dry the white lines are on Centre Court during one of the many rain delays.

“The roof is obviously a hot topic on the agenda. The fact we’ve had so much rain this year will help us make it an even bigger subject over the next few months.”

Lamperin suggested that before next year’s tournament the indoor courts are resurfaced when the outdoor ones are done, so there isn’t the discrepancy there was this year, with the indoor courts playing much faster.

“When we resurface the outdoor courts, we should probably do the indoor courts at the same time, just to make sure we have similar playing conditions,” he said.

Sky Sport The French veteran came storming back to beat hometown favourite Cameron Norrie in three sets in the ASB Classic final.

“Also in terms of having the cameras ready and branding around the courts. There are a lot of details we need to improve and we need to make sure it’s ready from day one, because the weather is changing around the world.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a drier year next year, but we have no guarantees.”

Lamperin admitted his biggest disappointment was people not getting to see Ruud.

“That’s the kind of feeling you don’t want to have as a tournament director,” he said.

“You spend all of these months trying to recruit the top players.

“You get the No 3 player in the world and he’s losing first round in indoor conditions without any public. So it kind of feels like he wasn’t even here.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Emma Raducanu left the court in tears after injuring her ankle playing indoors at the ASB Classic.

“It’s a shame, I don’t think it’s going to damage our relationship with him and his team and I’m probably even more willing to get him back next year so the fans have a chance to see him play.”

While spectators didn’t get to see Rune play, at least he turned up, which is more than world No 10 Holger Rune did.

The Dane pulled out of the Classic citing a back injury, yet the next day posted a video on social media of himself going through a gruelling training session.

Rune’s reason for not coming to New Zealand appear extremely dubious, but Lamperin said this is something all tournaments have to deal with.

“It’s a subject that most tournaments raise with the Tour every single week, because these decisions happen all over the world,” he said.

“It is a bit tricky, because you don’t want to go too hard against the player, you want to leave the door open for future editions.

“If Holger becomes one of the best players in the world, we want a chance to have him back next year.

“I don’t have all the information around the circumstances of why he pulled out. It is a discussion I’d like to have with him and his team when I get to Melbourne.

“But this is a concern for tournaments, whether you’re 250, 500 or 1000, players have always pulled out, so you just get on with it.”