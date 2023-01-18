Australian Open: Frustrated Rafael Nadal unloads epic rant at chair umpire during shock loss

A frustrated Rafael Nadal has unleashed on the chair umpire after claiming he did not have sufficient time in between points.

Rafael Nadal has battled his frustrations, the chair umpire, a fresh injury and his opponent Mackenzie McDonald before exiting the Australian Open in a shock defeat that left his wife in tears.

On a dramatic Wednesday afternoon inside Rod Laver Arena, Nadal looked laboured as he dropped the first set to the unseeded American, but things only got worse from there as he went on to lose in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Down a break and 4-3 in the second, Nadal suffered an injury to the hip area. He received medical attention on the court before leaving Rod Laver Arena for further treatment.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Maria Francisca Perello, Rafael Nadal’s wife, broke down in tears when her husband was struggling with the injury.

Despite speculation his tournament could be over right there in what might just be the 36-year-old’s final appearance at the Australian Open, the gutsy Nadal returned to the court to a huge cheer from the Melbourne fans.

But from that point he was essentially playing on one leg, his movement so compromised, Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello broke down in tears watching her husband trying to defy his injury.

The image of her wiping away tears in Nadal’s box, on the big screen, drawing a sympathetic response from the crowd.

Nadal cut a frustrated figure for the majority of the opening set and his frustrations boiled over down 4-1.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Rafael Nadal makes his point to chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

With the roof closed because of the rain in Melbourne, conditions were humid and Nadal, who was sweating profusely, felt he should have been given more time to be able to wipe himself down at the towel boxes in between points.

During the break between ends, he vented his frustration at chair umpire Marijana Veljovic for what he deemed to be early starts of the service court, with the exchange able to be clearly heard on the Sky Sports broadcast.

"With you, I cannot go with the towel," Nadal yelled at Veljovic.

"Every time I am in a rush, even serving normal without the towel, I see the clock, every time at five, four. With you it's always the same.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic responds to Rafael Nadal’s concerns.

"For you it does not matter, I cannot take the towel at any time. The towel is there at the farthest part of the court."

US great Jim Courier explained why the reigning champ was so perturbed with the chair umpire during the Sky Sports broadcast.

"Rafa rarely displays that kind of frustration on the change of ends, but he's known to certainly lobby on his own behalf to get more time between points when he's serving because he has more rituals than just about anyone you'll ever see and he needs to do them to feel comfortable to play the next point," he said on Nine's coverage.

"He sweats a lot and needs the towel and the towel boxes here are very far from where you serve, no doubt about that.

"So he feels like he's being rushed constantly to do the things that he would normally do without being rushed because of the width of this court.

"Nadal has towels in all four corners, but it's a long walk back to the service line in the centre of the court."

Dita Alangkara/AP A despondent Rafael Nadal during a change of ends in the third set when he was badly hampered by a hip injury.

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge, explained during commentary, that some umpires can give players a little more leeway with the service clock.

"The umpire has the ability to start the clock from the central chair," he said.

"The rule states that once the ball is dead, the clock starts.

"Some umpires wait an extra couple of moments, it can be five seconds, I've seen it be nine seconds before they actually press the button to start."

"The way it's deployed is when they call the score that's when they start the clock, and if the crowd is cheering a lot it takes time to start the clock," Courier said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

Following the biggest win of his career, McDonald praised Nadal's resilience and said he was thrown out of his own rhythm due to the injury.

"He's an incredible champion," the 27-year-old American said.

"He is never going to give up regardless of the situation.

"Even closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough.

"I was trying to stay so focused on what I was doing,” McDonald said in his post-match interview.

- Additional reporting from NINE’S Wide World of Sports.