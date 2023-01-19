Michael Venus wins through to second round at Australian Open as fellow Kiwi Erin Routliffe exits

Kiwi Michael Venus and Jamie Murray are through to the second round of the Australian Open men’s doubles.

Kiwi doubles ace Michael Venus has teamed up with Britain’s Jamie Murray to win through to the second round at the Australian Open.

The 11th seeds have taken just 62 minutes to end the hopes of Cristian Rodriguez, (Colombia) and Hunter Reese (United States) 6-4, 6-2 in a one-sided first round match on Court 5 on Thursday.

Venus and Murray, the brother of Andy Murray, had been due to play the unseeded pair yesterday, but that match was delayed 24-hours because of the rain that fell in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Because of that delay, Venus and Murray will be back in action on Friday when they tackle another unseeded pairing in Tomislav Brkić and Gonzalo Escobar.

Earlier on Thursday, Kiwi Erin Routliffe and her doubles partner Alicja Rosolska (Poland) lost their first round women’s doubles match, on Court 14, to another unseeded pairing of Anna Bondar (Hungary) and Greet Minnen (Belgium) 6-4, 6-1 in 1 hour and 17 minutes.