The medical miracle behind Novak Djokovic's Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic had more than just tennis opponents to overcome on his way to a 10th Australian Open title.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of three centimetres in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship.

“He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don't think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a three centimetre tear in his hammy,'' Tiley said in an interview with SEN Sportsday.

“The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,'' Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It's hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he's remarkable.''

Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.

READ MORE:

* Novak Djokovic free to play US Open as Joe Biden drops mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations

* Mark Reason: Aryna Sabalenka's grace shines a light on self-absorbed Novak Djokovic

* 'No style points': Tennis great claims Novak Djokovic better than Roger Federer but neither is the GOAT

* Novak Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings after Australian Open win



The triumph also allowed Djokovic to return to No 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 35-year-old from Serbia hurt his hamstring during a tune-up tournament in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open. He wore a heavy bandage on his left thigh and was visited by trainers during matches in week one in Melbourne.

He said he took “a lot'' of painkiller pills and did various treatments to help the leg.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Novak Djokovic overcame serious hamstring issues with his left leg to rule in Melbourne.

Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, praised his star’s fortitude and resilience.

“Let me put it like this: I don't say 100%, but 97% of the players, on Saturday when you get results of the MRI, you go straight to the referee's office and pull out of the tournament,'' Ivanisevic said after the final.

“But not him. ... his brain is working different.''