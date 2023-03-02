'Terrible': Tennis stars complain big 'super fluffy' balls are causing injuries

Some of the biggest stars in tennis have raised concerns about the "super-fluffy" balls used at hard-court tournaments this season, claiming they are responsible for an increase in injuries.

Complaints were made during the Australian Open in January about the Dunlop-manufactured balls, with Rafael Nadal insisting that they were "worse quality, without a doubt" and Felix Auger-Aliassime branding them "terrible".

Yet, the tournament director Craig Tiley was adamant that the balls were "exactly the same specification" as the previous year.

The same balls were used at last week's Qatar Open and are in play at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

READ MORE:

* Cameron Norrie gains revenge over Carlos Alcaraz in thrilling Rio Open final

* Novak Djokovic hopes to play in USA despite being unvaccinated

* Bulgaria send New Zealand to World Group Two of Davis Cup with 3-1 triumph

* Loco in Acapulco: Alexander Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open for hitting umpire's chair



This has led to more grumblings, with Daniil Medvedev, the world No 7, comparing the balls to "apples" and saying they are unusually fluffing up and becoming slower after only five to ten minutes of play, which is resulting in extended rallies because it is more difficult to hit winners.

Will Russell/Getty Images A number of tennis stars have raised concerns over the big 'super fluffy' balls allegedly causing injuries.

"I do think the balls have a thing to say in these long matches," Medvedev, who beat Andy Murray in the Qatar final, said.

"In Australia, I could feel them the same. They were going really big. In the last two games before they change the balls [new balls are used after the first seven games and every ninth game thereafter], they're just like apples.

“You're kind of playing like padel [the hybrid of squash and tennis]. You hit the ball [and] whoever hits it with angle ... you don't feel like you're controlling the game anymore.

"In Doha and here, I felt like every time after two, three games of new balls, it again becomes slower. It was 6-4, 6-2 [in his first-round win against Matteo Arnaldi on Tuesday], and it was one hour and 31 minutes.

“That's almost a nonsense, to be honest. I feel like I have a small right to complain because I'm not losing. There was a game when the balls are almost at their lowest point. It felt like neither me nor him could make a winner. That's a little bit boring."

After his win over Murray on Saturday, Medvedev, 27, had said: "I knew it's gonna be tough, especially with the conditions here, quite slow with balls that get super, super fluffy."

Francois Nel/Getty Images Daniil Medvedev claims doubles players have told him of increased injuries to elbows, wrists and shoulders, allegedly caused by the fluffy balls.

Medvedev has claimed doubles players have told him about problems with their elbows, wrists and shoulders, and he pointed out that several singles players have recently been sidelined with such issues: Stefanos Tsitsipas (shoulder), Holger Rune (wrist) and Sebastian Korda (wrist).

Another player in Dubai privately told The Times that he believed there was a wider issue in the consistency of the ball quality, with good and bad batches of balls.

ATP officials are understood to have been canvassing the opinions of players on the topic in recent days.

Because the ball essentially feels heavier to hit, the theory is that players are trying to hit it harder in an attempt to successfully execute a winner, causing a repetitive strain on their arms.

The fluffing up and expansion of the ball slows down its flight through the air because of the resistance from aerodynamic drag, giving the receiver more reaction time.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Novak Djokovic says the balls are slower, but it simply means players have to work harder for points.

Matches are generally becoming longer as a result. Two of Murray's contests at the Australian Open ranked in the top six of the longest matches he has played in 18 years on the tour.

He played against Thanasi Kokkinakis for five hours and 45 minutes, two days after facing Matteo Berrettini for four hours and 49 minutes.

The average length of best-of-three-set matches has also crept up in Dubai compared to last year: up five minutes to one hour and 51 minutes for completed first-round matches.

Each tournament has the right to choose its own balls. Wimbledon has used Slazenger grass-court balls since 1902, while the French Open and US Open both use Wilson balls specifically made for the clay courts of Paris and the hard courts of New York.

Throughout the season, players are required to adjust to different balls at regular tour events – Penn Extra Duty balls will be used at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters hard-court tournaments this month.

The world No 1, Novak Djokovic, agrees that the Dunlop Australian Open ball is slower than others, though he has no complaints.

"There is a difference, for sure," said Djokovic, who has won the title in Melbourne 10 times.

"They were a bit slower than they were in previous years. You have got to earn the points, run more and work more. I don't mind it, to be honest. I like the balls and I like the conditions in Australia. There's no complaining from my side."

Dunlop has been contacted for comment.

- COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON