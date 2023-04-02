Meet the brothers who use chopping wood as training to become tennis stars

The tennis-mad Milburn brothers, of Queenstown, all hit the number one spot in New Zealand for their respective age groups earlier this year. From left: Noa, 13, Kai, 16, and Dan, 15.

Three Queenstown brothers who use wood chopping as part of their fitness regime have all ranked as top New Zealand tennis players in their respective age groups.

Kai Milburn, 16, and siblings Dan, 15, and Noa, 13, have been playing tennis since they were each about 3 years old.

Dad Mark Milburn is a former professional player and current coach at Queenstown Tennis Club. He met mum Takako, also a keen tennis player, while playing in Japan.

It was inevitable the three boys and little sister Ena, 7, would grow up with tennis at the centre of their world.

It was not so certain they would be smitten with the sport and achieving at the level they are.

Earlier this year, the brothers each claimed the number one spot in their respective New Zealand age group rankings.

The rankings move around and while Kai is holding on to his spot, Dan and Noa are currently sitting second, having missed some recent tournaments.

Their dad, who is also the boys’ coach, is proud of his sons’ successes but says it all comes down to the work they put in and discipline.

Stuff The tennis-mad Milburn brothers are coached by their dad, Queenstown Tennis Club coach Mark Milburn. Pictured from left are, from left: Noa, 13, Mark, Kai, 16, and Dan, 15.

“There’s hardly a time when they don’t want to come and practice. They’re always super keen,” he said.

It’s not just about hitting a ball over a net – it’s mental, technical, tactical and physical training.

Tennis NZ recently provided them with a fitness trainer, and they have a strict regime in place.

It includes spending time helping their dad with a sideline in collecting and cutting firewood.

“It’s all done by hand,” Milburn said. “We’ve been doing that since they were toddlers.”

Stuff Queenstown's Milburn brothers use firewood chopping as training for national tennis titles.

They’ve also had considerable training time in their mother’s native Japan, where they spent three months each year in pre-Covid times at school and playing in tournaments.

The regime is paying rewards.

Kai is now the number one ranked 16-year-old in New Zealand, is captain of the Junior Davis Cup team – which is heading to Kazakhstan to play in May – and won under 16s single and doubles last year and 18s doubles.

He gained an International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior ranking and now sits at 593 in the world.

This year he has won men’s open titles in Queenstown, Wānaka and Otago.

With brother Dan, he also won the Otago open men’s doubles.

Kai was recently identified as an up-and-coming talent, receiving a grant of $12,500 from the ITF and just recently his Queenstown club raised about $30,000 to help him get to overseas tournaments.

“I enjoy it so much – the competition, the adrenalin rush, the reward of winning if you put the hard work in,” Kai said.

“I want to get in the top 100 in the world. I want to go into the pro circuit.”

Dan is not far behind his older brother.

He is first reserve for the Junior Davis Cup Team travelling to Kazakhstan and was runner-up in NZ age group nationals last year, being beaten by a New Zealand-born Australian.

Despite three months away from tennis with a knee issue, Noa is still sitting at number two for his age in New Zealand and rates his chances against his older brothers in time.

“I like tennis because it’s competitive, and I like winning,” he said.

They all want to be the best, Dan said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty-Images Ben McLachlan is a tennis professional, now playing for Japan, who learned his sport at the Queenstown Tennis Club.

“Whoever puts the hardest work in gets the rewards.”

Outside their 15 hours of tennis each week, fitness training and focus on nutrition, the Wakatipu High School students juggle homework and a small amount of time for friends and computer games.

At home most things lead to tennis, but they would not have it any other way, Kai said.

“I choose this. I want to do this.”

Ultimately the boys are aiming to reach top five world rankings in their age groups, or head for the United States college system, where they can combine tennis with a degree.

Stuff Seven-year-old Ena Milburn, left, with a friend at a recent tennis tournament.

Queenstown Tennis Club has sent off 10 juniors to the US system in the past 15 years, including Ben McLachlan, who now plays professionally for Japan and reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in the doubles in 2018 and 2021.

The achievements were “exceptional” for a four-court club, Mark Milburn said.

The Milburn boys could be next, and sister Ena might not be far behind.

She has been proving herself as very competitive in the under-10 age group and aimed to “win millions” so she could buy herself a pet dog, her dad said.

“She’s good. She could be the best,” he said.