Tennis NZ seeking replacement for Marina Erakovic for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup

Marina Erakovic, who captained New Zealand during the 2020 tie in Wellington, talks with Valentina Ivanov.

Tennis New Zealand is looking for a new captain to lead this year’s Billie Jean King Cup team, with Marina Erakovic unavailable.

The former world No 39, has captained the team for the past few years, as well as being on the Tennis NZ board.

However, for the Asia/Oceania Group II tie in Malaysia on July 24-29, Erakovic, who works for PwC in human centred design, can’t make the trip so Tennis NZ is looking for someone to fill in.

“Marina isn’t available for this tie,” Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson confirmed.

READ MORE:

* Tennis NZ to change high performance structure following Christophe Lambert's departure

* Uniting NZ tennis community biggest challenge for next high performance director

* Marina Erakovic heads back to studies after successful stint as NZ Fed Cup captain



“Her job is very big and with her personal circumstances she’s not been able to make herself available for it. We will find a captain for this tie.”

Erakovic is expected to resume the role in 2024. But finding a coach who’s at a suitable level and willing to do the role for just one year could be tricky and after last year’s demotion to Asia/Oceania Group II, the New Zealand team will be looking to bounce back at the first opportunity.

Alan Lee/Photosport Julie Paterson says the recruitment process for Christophe Lambert’s successor has been paused.

There are 12 teams in Group II of the Billie Jean King Cup (previously known as the Fed Cup), Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pacific Oceania, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan, with just the top two teams gaining promotion.

Meanwhile, Tennis NZ has held off making an appointment to replace Christophe Lambert, who quit as high performance director in November to become Bianca Andreescu’s coach.

“We’ve paused on the recruitment process,” Paterson said.

“That was because the board wanted to get really good clarity around the programme and areas we’re investing in.

“We’ll be reviewing the recruitment process over the coming weeks.”

Tennis NZ’s development coach Matt Alexander is working with the country’s top junior Vivian Yang, while Emily Carter is working as high performance manager.

“We have been continuing to work the programme, but we are short-staffed from a coaching perspective,” Paterson said.

“We have been contracting coaching support in, but clearly that’s an expensive way to manage things and we will be progressing the coach appointment and the structure of the high performance team over the next couple of weeks.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Christophe Lambert left Tennis New Zealand to work as Bianca Andreescu’s coach.

One of Lambert’s biggest bugbears during his time with Tennis NZ was the lack of tournaments around the country.

But there hasn’t been any improvement in that. Most of the Kiwi Money Tournaments have disappeared and over the Easter period and the two weeks after, there aren’t any tournaments north of Taranaki for players aged 18 and over.

“Tennis NZ has to be very clear about the tournaments we’re responsible for and the tournaments that sit alongside development opportunities for athletes,” Paterson said.

“Then there are the tournaments that sit in the communities, be that regions or clubs.

“We’re working through a tournament calendar right now and to be fair, this is something we’ve needed for some time. A calendar not just for the next 12 months, but a 24-month calendar.

“So we’re clear about the tournaments that are being run, by who and for who, so we can identify the gaps.

“We know we just can’t focus on the tournaments we have responsibility to deliver, but we can’t be responsible for delivering all of the tournaments within the system either.

“It’s still something that’s challenging for people because it costs money, resources and court space, with interclub taking up a massive amount of court usage.

“So trying to find the balance between those entities that want to deliver tournaments and finding capacity for court space to do it, is challenging.

“It’s a need for all of the elements within the tennis community to work together, to make these things happen.

“There is a gap. I don’t think there is clear responsibility of who those types of tournaments sit with. Whose job is it to create tournaments for the over 18s?”

A significant change Tennis NZ introduced on April 1, was moving to the World Tennis Number system for all tournament players, which allows them to have an international grading and help players obtain scholarships to US universities.

However, currently interclub matches won’t count towards a player’s World Tennis Number.

“The intent of the World Tennis Number long-term is that it will be a system that can be used for anyone who participates in the sport, but there’s no interface for it at the moment,” Paterson said.“So the only interface for it is currently through the tournament planner and that’s why tournament competitors are on World Tennis Number.

“New Zealand is one of the few countries in the world that has as comprehensive interclub programme as we do.

“So there is less demand from other countries to have a system that interfaces with interclub into the World Tennis Number.

“We think it will come, or we think it will come through us using a different system that is interfacing with World Tennis Number.

“Eventually we have to find a replacement for Match Hub and we are considering options at the moment and we’ll want to have one that interfaces with World Tennis Number, but that’s a bit further down the track.”