Madrid Open criticised for using male and female models in place of ball kids

The ﻿M﻿adrid Open has come under fire for a radical change up to the ball girls and boys system, which features models in the role.

The models have been used on the tournament's main court, La Caja Magica Stadium, ﻿which played host to Carlos Alcaraz's 6-4, 7-5 quarter-final win over Karen Khachanov.

Male models also featured during world number one Iga Swiatek's dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over﻿ Veronika Kudermetova on Friday (NZT), which set up a final clash against Aryna Sabalenka.

Use of ball models isn't new for the tournament after replacing ball kids in 2004 with women used in men's matches and male models in the women's tournament.

The strategy has since come into the spotlight again after a TikTok video surfaced, pointing out ﻿the differences between the ball boy and girl crews from other courts to the main court.

Julian Finney/Getty Images/Getty Images Model ball men walk to the court in preparation for a women’s match at the Madrid Open.

The video pointed out regular ball kids wear conservative outfits comparative to the models who wear shorter skirts and cropped tank tops.﻿

With the decision coming back into the public spotlight, fans have referred to it as sexist, with Australian tennis great Rennae Stubbs calling it 'ridiculous' on Twitter. ﻿

In the Australian Open this year, tournament organisers came under fire for their treatment of ball kids, but under different circumstances.

﻿Revelations ball kids are unpaid at the tournament brought about outrage, with Andy Murray calling out the treatment after his five-set epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4.05am Melbourne time.

"If my child was a ball kid for a tournament, they're coming home at 5am in the morning, as a parent, I'm snapping at that," he said.

"It's not beneficial for them. It's not beneficial for the umpires, the officials. I don't think it's amazing for the fans. It's not good for the players."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.