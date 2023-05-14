Sophie Greenhalgh follows in family footsteps to be NZ's youngest qualified tennis coach

Tennis coach James Greenhalgh with his daughter Sophie at Scarbro Tennis Centre in Auckland

For Sophie Greenhalgh, becoming the youngest ever New Zealander to attain tennis’ Junior Development Coach qualification felt like she was following in her family’s footsteps.

The 16-year-old is the daughter of former pro James Greenhalgh and Nuree Greenhalgh, who represented New Zealand in athletics.

James moved into coaching after he stopped playing on the Tour. He is a former NZ Davis Cup captain and currently works as Tennis Auckland’s regional performance manager, while Nuree coaches some of the country’s best sprinters.

So it seemed natural Sophie would get involved in coaching and as her father is one of New Zealand’s premier coaches, Sophie was given a special exemption to take this International Tennis Federation recognised qualification a year early.

“I’ve always been interested in tennis, but dad never really let me play when I was a kid, because his whole life is tennis,” Sophie said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Sophie Greenhalgh felt it was important to become qualified to help with her tennis coaching.

"But I kind of wore him down and he coached me for a little bit and then asked if I was interested in coaching little kids.

“So I got into the online courses first, then it was the Coaching Assistant Course and then I got into the Junior Development Course.

“There was a lot of work, we had 14 assessment tasks to do, as well as three on court assessments.”

Sophie is part of the coaching team at Tennis Auckland’s headquarters at Scarbro Tennis Centre, helping the younger players understand the basics of the game and ensuring they have good technique.

James says he’s glad to see his daughter want to move into coaching.

“It’s nice to see her progressing with her coaching,” James said.

“She’s got a real skill for it and I like seeing the enjoyment she gets out of helping the young kids play.

“She’s not coaching the performance players, she’s predominately focussed in on Tennis Hot Shot kids. interacts confidently with parents and is a great little coach. I’m very proud as a father to have her following along.”

There is plenty of talk around the Greenhalgh dinner table each night about coaching, especially as Sophie has got more involved with tennis coaching and Nuree is now working with elite athletes.

“It’s a bit of a coaching family now,” James said. “Nuree was a runner in her day and is a school teacher by profession.

“She started coaching high performance athletes and has been picked up by High Performance Sport NZ and is working with some of the fastest sprinters in the country now, who are representing New Zealand overseas. So she’s successful in her own right with her coaching.”

A number of tennis clubs around New Zealand, still don’t require their coaches to have any qualifications and there’s a risk of players picking up bad habits from an early age and if they then don’t progress as they hope, give up on the sport.

“Raising the level of tennis coaching around New Zealand is really important,’ James said.

“It’s a requirement for our Tennis Auckland coaching team to have qualifications and be on a coach development pathway.

“Coaching programmes are definitely growing, we’ve seen that here at Tennis Auckland our coaching team in the last year has grown from six to 13 people and the student numbers have more than doubled.

“It’s a growing sport and there are opportunities for people to get involved in coaching.”

Sophie says she feels better equipped to coach players after completing the Junior Coaching Development course.

“I think it was really important,” she said. “You learn about direct and indirect coaching and demonstrating how to teach someone a forehand. It’s about how you dig deeper to help an individual.”