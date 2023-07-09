ASB Classic goes all out to sign Coco Gauff as WTA places restrictions on tournament

Coco Gauff is the only women’s player ranked in the top 10 that could potentially play at the ASB Classic in January.

Securing Coco Gauff is the utmost priority for next year’s ASB Classic as she is the only top 10 player allowed to take part in the women’s tournament.

The WTA has announced changes to the rules for 250 level events, which is the third tier of tournaments and where the Classic sits.

Previously, Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin was able to sign one player of his choosing ranked in the top 10, but from 2024, he will need exemptions to secure anyone ranked inside the top 30.

However, those exemptions include allowing WTA 250 tournaments to bring back their defending champions, which in the Classic’s case it Gauff, currently ranked No 7 in the world.

There is also an exemption spot for any local player ranked inside the top 30, which won’t be a factor for the New Zealand tournament, plus one other player ranked between 11 and 30. A player can only have two exemptions a year.

The changes have been made to encourage top players to play against each other more often at the WTA 1000 and 500 level tournaments, with the intention that the prizemoney at these events will equal the men’s ATP 1000 and 500 tournaments by 2027.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova was ranked 151 in the world when she played in Auckland this year, but as she’s now the world No 16, she would need an exemption to return.

But this does reduce Lamperin’s player recruitment options for next year and make it even more crucial to re-sign Gauff.

“It’s important for us to secure the defending champion, so that would set the draw at a certain level.

“But at the same time, the way the players are ranked and all of the up and downs, there are a lot of opportunities outside the top 30 for marquee players. So this doesn’t really worry me.

“If the restrictions were to change over time, I’ll be very happy and that is a possibility. 2024 is year one of the new plan and I’m sure there will be some adjustments down the road. But as far as 2024 is concerned, I think we’ll be OK.

“If you look at the draw we had this year, we had Coco Gauff in the top 10, the second seed was Sloane Stephens and she was outside the top 30 (37). So technically, we could have the same draw next year. “

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff US tennis star, Coco Gauff, pays a visit to Jellicoe Park tennis club in South Auckland.

As Gauff is the only top 10 women’s player who could play at the Classic, Lamperin confirmed he’s pulling out all the stops to secure her signature.

"It’s something we’re working on,” he said.

“There have been lots of discussions and hopefully I get some clarity soon. But she is clearly a priority.”

However, just as Lamperin adapts to the new rules, Gauff’s agent will also be fully aware of the situation, so the value for her appearance fee is likely to shoot up.

“Of course everyone’s aware of the situation,” Lamperin said.

“It does have an impact on the cost. Her agent is aware and so he should be if he’s doing his job properly. But she is a top priority for us.”

If Lamperin is unable to bring Gauff back, the new rules would allow him to have two exemptions for players ranked 11-30, but it does make it tricky when negotiating with players ranked in the low 30s, as one good result could put them too high.

However, in women’s tennis there’s not always a direct correlation between the highest ranked players and their appeal to tennis fans.

Currently, outside the top 30 sit Paula Badosa, Stephens, Bianca Andreescu, Danielle Collins, the currently suspended Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Leylah Fernandez, who would all have more appeal than many players inside the top 30.

The WTA says there will be a 34% increase in prize money for 250 level tournaments over the next 10 years, which is a smaller rise than there will be for the 500 and 1000 level events.

“That’s potentially something that could have been done differently,” Lamperin said.

“If you look at the new structure, the prize money is really going up for the 1000s and 500s and they get the marquee players.

“For the 250s, the prize money is stable, there’s a small increase every year.

“In my opinion, it would have made more sense to go all the way across all the tournament categories and try to encourage all categories to offer equal prize money (to the ATP) and not worry about the restrictions.

“Maybe that’s something that will happen over time, but right now they wanted to focus on the 1000s and 500s, because they’ve had issues with the top players not playing the top events and that’s something they want to change.”

There is no change to the rules for the men’s ASB Classic and theoretically Lamperin can still sign up as many top 10 players as he wants.