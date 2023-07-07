Dark times, but victory for Michael Venus, Jamie Murray at Wimbledon

Michael Venus and Jamie Murray are through to the second round of Wimbledon, but the majority of tennis fans at the All England Lawn Tennis Club don’t know much about it.

Most of Britain was watching Andy Murray play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday night, but there were still enough passionate tennis fans around to cheer on his older brother Jamie, and Michael Venus as they won their first round doubles match, which was being played at the same time.

Venus and Murray beat Spain’s David Vega Hernandez and Albano Olivetti from France 6-4 3-6 6-4.

It was the match mum Judy Murray chose to watch, rather than seeing Andy play and she sat next to Venus’s mother Lynne, in the stands to watch what turned out to be an entertain doubles encounter, played in fading light that finished after 9pm.

David Long/Stuff Michael Venus and Jamie Murray approach the net as the last rays of sun hit South West London.

Olivetti was the only player to have his serve broken in the first set, while Michael Venus suffered the same fate in the second, sending the match into a decider.

Unlike on the ATP Tour, there is no super tiebreak in grand slams and they played a full third set as the light in South West London steadily dimmed.

As the deciding set got to 4-5, the match on the next court, between Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino was called off because of bad light, but they continued to battle on, on Court No 12.

David Long/Stuff Jamie Murray and Michael Venus take a break at the change of ends against Albano Olivetti and David Vega Hernandez in the first round of doubles.

Olivetti served at 4-5, for what surely would have been the final game of the night and at 15-30 Vega Hernandez had an easy put away smash a metre from the net. But incredibly, he got his timing all wrong and hit the ball straight into the net, setting up two match points.

On the first of them Olivetti made an unforced error with a backhand volley, to give the victory to the Kiwi/British team.

The cheer from the 500 or so spectators couldn’t equal the noise coming from Centre Court, but for those with cheaper tickets that hung around to watch this match, this was just as entertaining as what the younger Murray brother was up to.

Venus said he heard the Medvedev v Mannarino match get postponed and knew they didn’t have much longer on court either.

“We were starting to get close,” Venus said.

"I wasn’t sure if they had just finished a set so it made sense for them to stop where they were (it was 4-4 in the third set).

“I figured we were starting to get borderline and if they would have held, maybe we would have stopped at 5-5.

“One of the other doubles played for another 15 minutes after, so I’m not sure.

“It was nice to have finished it off and not have to go to bed thinking we have to come back tomorrow and it’s 5-5 in the third set.”

In the next round Venus and Murray will play Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, who are both from Austria.