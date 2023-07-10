Michael Venus into third round of Wimbledon men's doubles, Erin Routliffe loses in mixed

Michael Venus and Jamie Murray have won both of their matches in three-set battles at Wimbledon this year.

Michael Venus and Jamie Murray are into the third round of the men’s doubles, but there was a hectic and ultimately disappointing day for the other Kiwi at Wimbledon, Erin Routliffe.

Venus and Murray defeated the Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 6-7 7-6 6-3 in the first match on court No 12 on Sunday.

Venus was due to play with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in the mixed doubles later in the day, in the third match on Court No 3.

However, because of a sore elbow, Venus withdrew from the mixed doubles and coincidently his and Andreescu’s spot went to Routliffe and Jason Kubler, as they were next on the alternates list.

Routliffe and Kubler were given hardly any notice they were playing and were quickly thrust onto a jam-packed court, full of people expecting to see Andreescu make an appearance.

Routliffe and Kubler ended up losing 7-5 6-2 to Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine and Argentina’s Marcelo Arevalo.

David Long/Stuff Erin Routliffe and Australia's Jason Kubler down the far end during their mixed doubles match at Wimbledon.

So at the end of the day, New Zealand’s involvement at this year’s Wimbledon is down to just Venus in the men’s, who will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, against as yet unknown opponents.

The men’s doubles win was an impressive one for Venus and Murray and was a typical grass court doubles encounter, coming down to just a few points.

In the first set at 5-6 on Miedler’s serve, he fell behind 0-40, giving Venus and Murray three set points, but the Austrians won nine points in a row to not only send the set into a tiebreak, but put them 4-0 up in it, eventually taking it 7-5.

The second set also passed by without any breaks of serve and this time the Kiwi/British team triumphed 7-3 in the tiebreak.

In the eighth game of the deciding set Miedler was broken to love and that allowed Venus to serve for the match, which he did without dropping a point.

Venus had hoped at this Wimbledon he and Andreescu would be able to go one further in the mixed doubles than they did at the French Open.

They made the final in Paris and had been given a wildcard to play in London, but Venus said he reluctantly had to withdraw from the mixed doubles with a sore elbow.

“Just before the tournament I hurt my elbow and I’ve been trying to manage that,” Venus said.“After the first match it was a bit sore, so I was trying to make sure I’ve got enough in it to get through the doubles matches.

“Doubling up today after playing that, I don’t think it would have been wise for me to have played it.”

Routliffe arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday having no idea whether she’d play or not, although she was aware that she and Jason Kubler were the next team in if anyone withdrew from the mixed doubles.

They were given just 10 minutes notice that they were about to play against Kostyuk and Arevalo, so had no time to prepare.

“I asked for some time to get ready, because my partner and I hadn’t hit at all,” Routliffe said.

“It wasn’t a great feeling. Obviously, we were super happy to be getting in. But it was a little stressful.

“But what can you do? We were alternates. We were low alternates at the beginning, but obviously we really wanted to play.

“We thought that was one of the matches we could have gone on, because there were only three (mixed doubles matches) today. But we thought it would have been later, because Mike had doubles earlier and Bianca finished late last night.

“So we came here, signed (in) and were ready with match clothes.”

Routliffe is heading to Canada for a wedding this week and will next be on court when she represents New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Malaysia at the end of the month.