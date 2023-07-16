Chris Lewis makes emotional return to Wimbledon 40 years after reaching men's final

Chris Lewis at Wimbledon in 2023, 40 years after he played in the final agaisnt John McEnroe.

Returning to Wimbledon brings back so many great memories for Chris Lewis, but there’s something extra special about his trip to South West London this year.

2023 is the 40th anniversary of Lewis playing in the men’s final against John McEnroe and he’s made the journey with his wife, Debra, from their home in Irvine, California to mark the occasion.

“Every time I walk through the gates here at Wimbledon it’s the same feeling of reverence for the place,” Lewis tells Stuff, sitting on a new media balcony at the All England Club, that overlooks four outside courts, between Centre and No 1 Court.

The place has changed a lot since Lewis put New Zealand tennis on the world stage and had half of the country back home staying up all night to watch his matches.

But it wasn’t just making the final that year that makes Wimbledon so special for Lewis, it has always been an iconic place for him.

Chris Lewis in action at Wimbledon in 1983.

“The first time I came here was 1974, I was 16, maybe just turned 17,” he said.

“I knew I was going to play Junior Wimbledon in July that year and I made the flight over, dropped the bags at the hotel after a 50-hour flight and came straight here, because I couldn’t wait to walk through the gates.

“It was better than I could have imagined and it was goose bump material and every time I walk through those gates it reminds me of that occasion.

“This place is the Everest of tennis,” added Lewis, who won Junior Wimbledon in 1975. “And I was one match away from fulfilling the ultimate, reaching the peak of Everest.”

Lewis had six incredible wins on his way to the final in 1983, the most memorable being his semifinal victory over South Africa’s Kevin Curran, taking the fifth set 8-6.

He lost to McEnroe in straight sets in the final, but as the American dropped just one set during the entire tournament that year, it was clear there no one would be able to stop him that year.

So how does Lewis now reflect on Wimbledon in 1983? Does he think about that semifinal win, the defeat in the final, or everything together?

supplied Chris Lewis admires John McEnroe's Wimbledon winners trophy at Wimbledon.

“I look at it as the two weeks in total, but then I break it down to the seven matches,” he said.

“Three of those matches were five-set epics, and I can honestly say that the semifinal, given that I won it, was the most significant win I had in my career.

“Had I won the final, that would have been an opportunity to surpass that. But every match during those two weeks was significant and as the rounds progress, they become more significant.”

Although he was on other side of the world to New Zealand, Lewis was aware of the impact his results were having back home.

“After the press conference for the semifinal, the BBC said they had a surprise for me, it was a phone call and on it was Robert Muldoon, the Prime Minister,” Lewis said.

“He told me he had stayed up all night in his hotel room, watching the match and wanted to congratulate me.

“I thanked him and told him how wonderful it was to get his support and that was true for the whole country.

“I was well aware that so many people were staying up through the night to watch and that was a contributing factor in me doing well.”

supplied New Zealand tennis legend Chris Lewis in 1983

No one was picking Lewis to go deep at Wimbledon before the tournament began. Not only had his ranking taken a dive, but he wasn’t showing much form, having lost in the first round at the French Open and won just one match at Queens, his only grass court build up tournament.

“I’d been playing the worst tennis of my career leading up to it,” he said.

“I was ranked 91, which was my lowest in six years. I got food poisoning at the French Open and along with Tony Roche (his coach), I was spending a lot of time with Jeff Simpson, who was helping me.

“During the build up, Jeff was there every minute, training together and he was also a hugely contributing factor, because for Wimbledon in 1983 I was in good shape.

“I was probably in the best shape of my whole career and Jeff was a huge part of that and was in the players’ box for the duration of the tournament.”

Lewis is best remembered for that Wimbledon run in 1983, but he achieved so much more than that over his career.

He got to No 19 in the world rankings, won three singles and eight doubles titles and helped put New Zealand up with the world’s best countries in the Davis Cup.

“In 1982 I led New Zealand to the semifinals of the Davis Cup,” he said.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Chris Lewis and his brother Mark, played key roles in the development of Marina Erakovic.

“That was tremendously significant and at that time it was the most significant thing I’d done. To do that together with Russell Simpson was huge.

“Prior to that I got to the final of the ATP Championship in 1981 (again losing to McEnroe) and I got to the final in five out of 19 events in 1981, but in my view, Wimbledon surpassed all of that.”

By getting to the final, Lewis became a member of Wimbledon’s Last Eight Club, which entitles him to two passes for the entire Wimbledon fortnight for the rest of his life.

There is also a Last Eight Club private suite at Wimbledon and an annual dinner on the second Monday of the tournament and this year Lewis took part on a panel at it, with the likes of Billie Jean King and Fred Stolle in attendance.

“Wimbledon and the All England Club do an unbelievable job at acknowledging the performances of past players,” Lewis said.

“It’s extraordinary how they look after the players, we’ve got a dedicated area at the venue where we can get together. I walked in here the first day and I saw Paul McNamee, who was my best friend on the tour. He’s here coaching a Chinese player and I practised with Paul on the Sunday prior to Wimbledon starting in 1983. Also at our table was Steve Denton, who I beat in the first round.”

After retiring Lewis moved into coaching and he and his brother, Mark Lewis played an integral part in Marina Erakovic’s career.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Chris Lewis will be in Auckland next month for the gala dinner to celebrate 100 years of tennis at Stanley Street.

“When Mark and I had a partnership with Tennis Auckland, the first thing we did was advertise for a talent identification day,” he said.

“We invited the parents of children 10 and under to bring their kids along, whether they’d touched a racquet before or not.

“We picked four juniors who were aged seven or eight and offered them a scholarship with Tennis Auckland and Marina was one of the four.

“So I had an extensive involvement with Marina all the way through her developmental years.

“Her highest ranking in Juniors was No 5 in singles and she won doubles grand slams.

“So Mark and I saw her rise to No 39 in the world and we can remember seeing her when she could barely hold a racquet at seven years’ old.”

Erakovic was the last Kiwi ranked inside the top 100 in singles back in 2017, while it’s been 24 years since the last New Zealand male player was in the top 100, Brett Steven.

Currently, the highest ranked Kiwi singles player is Ajeet Rai at 434 in the world, but Lewis believes it is possible for New Zealand to produce another top 100 singles player.

“Mark and I were running the programme at Tennis Auckland in the late 1990s, early 2000s and Marina had a great career,” he said.

“There was some scepticism then. We were asked the same question, if it was possible for a New Zealander to get back to a prominent singles rankings. Unlike in the past when we had Brian Fairlie, Onny Parun, the Lewises, the Simpsons, Kelly Evernden and Brett Steven.

“My view now is the same as what it was then, that it’s always possible. I don’t live in New Zealand any more, but I definitely think it’s possible.

“My message to any young New Zealander that’s got aspirations, is that you’ve got to pursue that dream, don’t listen to anyone that says you can’t do it, because you can.”

These days Lewis is busy at the Brymer Lewis Tennis Academy in Southern California.

“Tennis wise we couldn’t be happier,” he said.

“We had a difficult time during the pandemic because things were shut down.

“After establishing a business that I’ve been involved with since 2006, 14 years later it was thriving, with over 600 players in our academy.

“But getting shut down caused massive problems, one of the venues was closed for 15 months and the other one for three or four months.

“So we had to rebuild the business, which we did and we’re now stronger than ever before, but they were tough times.”

Lewis has a busy schedule after Wimbledon. He’s going to see his 25-year-old daughter, Geneva Lewis perform in London on August 8. She is an acclaimed violinist, who has won multiple awards and last year was named as one of the BBC’s New Generation Artists.

“She was taught in her early years in New Zealand, before we shifted to the US in 2005, when she was seven,” Lewis said.

“She has an arrangement with the BBC where she records for them and she’s going to be playing at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, which is the Wimbledon of the classical music world.

“My wife and I can’t wait to get back here to see Geneva play at the Albert Hall next month. That’s on August 8, then four days later, we’re back in Auckland for a 100-year celebration of the Stanley Street venue.

“It was at Stanley Street where I made the conscious decision to become a professional tennis player, in 1968.”

The gala dinner at the Cordis Hotel on August 12 will celebrate the iconic tennis arena, where Lewis won, what’s now known as the ASB Classic in 1985.

“Ruia Morrison is going to be there,” Lewis said.

“So too will Brett Steven, Julie Richardson and Marcus Daniell. I can’t wait to go there and celebrate 100 years of Stanley Street.”