Coco Gauff returning to ASB Classic to defend WTA title in 2024

Coco Gauff will defend her ASB Classic title in January, with tournament organiser Nicolas Lamperin again able to secure one of the world’s highest profile tennis players.

Gauff, the world No 7, who won the Washington DC Open last week, is a huge get for the tournament, particularly because of the new rules brought in by the WTA that restricts which players can come to the Classic.

Under next year’s regulations WTA 250 events, which the Classic is one of, needs exemptions to sign up any player ranked inside the top 30.

The new rules significantly impact Lamperin with the players he can chase, but thankfully for the Classic, one of those exemptions is to allow a player to come back to defend their title.

The 19-year-old Gauff has enjoyed her two previous trips to New Zealand to play at the Classic and said she was keen to return in 2024.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin has secured the only top 10 player he was allowed to get for the women’s event in Auckland.

“Auckland was one of the first tournaments that we pencilled in,” Gauff said.

“That is not just because it is important to defend the title that I was honoured to win this year, but it is a great way to start my year as the lead-in to the Australian Open.

“My family all came with me and we love New Zealand and Auckland and everything it has to offer.”

Gauff is expecting to come to Auckland with her family again next year.

Lamperin told Stuff during Wimbledon that it was a priority for him to bring Gauff back again, partly because of the WTA’s new rulings, which were brought in mainly to push the higher ranked players into participating in more WTA 1000 and 500 tournaments.

Lamperin is naturally delighted to have got the deal over the line.

“We forget that Coco is still such a young player while being in the top echelon of the women’s game,” Lamperin said.

“On the court she is one of the most exciting players on the circuit and she remains the only teenager in the top 50 on the WTA rankings, which means that our tennis fans are privileged to watch one of the world’s great players in action.

“Coco is not only an exciting player, she is a wonderful young person who is extremely grounded in her desire to give back to young players, especially those from areas where opportunities to play tennis are more difficult.”

Lamperin expects to name several more players in the coming weeks and another target is former world No 1, Caroline Wozniacki, who told Stuff as last month’s Wimbledon she would also be keen on coming back to Auckland as part of her return to the sport.

On the men’s side, it’s possible Cameron Norrie could decide to come back again, along with Casper Ruud, defending champion Richard Gasquet, if he decides to continue playing on the Tour, and Gael Monfils are other possibilities.

“This tournament remains popular because the players enjoy the tennis, the city and how they are looked after, while we remain well positioned as a lead-up to the Australian Open,” Lamperin said.

“If you look at our history, and this year was no exception, the fans were treated to world-class performances from several players who have gone on this year to produce great results and rise sharply in the world rankings.

“We will continue to focus on providing the opportunity for fans to support tomorrow’s stars today.”

The women’s Classic will run January 1-7, followed by the men’s tournament from January 8-13.