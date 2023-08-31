Michael Venus achieves a feat for first time as he and Jamie Murray at US Open

Michael Venus and Jamie Murray have reached at least the second round at all four grand slams this year.

Michael Venus and Jamie Murray picked up a straight set win over Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador at the US Open but were made to work hard for it.

They won the match 7-6 7-6 in just under two hours on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) as in both sets they were able to raise their levels in the tiebreakers.

In each of the tiebreakers Venus unloaded a huge return of serve to give him and Murray a crucial mini-break, while Venus and Murray won every point when they were serving in each tiebreaker.

The victory means this is the first time in Venus’ career he has made it past the first round each time in a year when all four grand slams were played.

Venus didn’t know he’d accomplished this feat until it was mentioned to him by Stuff, but it was a stat he took some pride in.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Jamie Murray and Michael Venus had a clash of racquets during their first round win at the US Open.

“That’s quite good. I’m glad you didn’t tell me that before the match. Although it might have relaxed me a bit, thinking it’s not meant to be,” Venus said.

“But that’s quite cool. Throughout this year as a team we’ve been a lot more consistent and until Cincinnati (losing in the final) we hadn’t had a big result.

“So it was great to have that there, although obviously we would have liked to have won it.

“What we’re doing, we’re really happy with and it’s a matter of keep doing those things and hopefully we can win some more matches.”

The start of the match was delayed by morning rain, but once that stopped it was another humid and hot day in New York.

“About 15 minutes into our warm-up this morning it just started pouring,” Venus said.

"So we had half a warm-up, but then we had an extended warm-up on the court, so an extra four minutes.

“It was a bit different because we never hit any serves or returns and you never know how those first few games are going to go.

“But it was good. We know those guys are a tough team and have been playing well.

“It was a tough match and I’m glad we played some good tiebreakers here.”

In the second round Venus and Murray play the winner of the match between the French duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut and Marton Fucsovics from Hungary and Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.