Promising signs for Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils, Caroline Wozniacki to play ASB Classic

Elina Svitolina has looked more likely to win a grand slam since she has decided to be a more aggressive player.

Tennis’ most famous married couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina could both be headed to Auckland in January for the ASB Classic, while negotiations progress with Caroline Wozniacki.

Monfils and Svitolina, who have a baby daughter together, are rated as having a ‘fairly good chance’ of coming to New Zealand by Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin, who has been in New York for the US Open to talk to players and agents about making Auckland part of their build up to the Australian Open.

Lamperin is also the agent for Monfils, but doesn’t represent Svitolina. Three times during Monfils’ career he has had to pull out of the Classic because of injuries, although in 2019 he did so while in Auckland after the tournament had already begun.

He is back on Tour after a string of injuries and still producing some of the most exciting tennis on the circuit.

Svitolina was the star of this year’s Wimbledon, proudly showing support for her nation of Ukraine on her way to the semifinals, which included a win over world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

John Minchillo/AP Gael Monfils would again wow the crowds at Stanley Stree if he came back to Auckland in January.

Lamperin said there are still a number of issues to sort out, but is hopeful of bringing them both to New Zealand.

“I would say there’s a fairly good chance,” Lamperin said.

“There are a number of factors we need to consider. One being the United Cup (which clashes with the women’s Classic) and whether Ukraine is going to play in it, we don’t have that answer yet.

“Also, with Gael’s ranking, we need to wait to see if he gets the FFT (French Tennis Federation) wildcard. If he doesn’t get the wildcard, that means he can’t play that week [of the Classic], as he’ll have to play qualifying in Australia.

“We’re fairly confident, but we need a bit more time to get everything sorted.”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Caroline Wozniacki has played in Auckland seven times previously.

Monfils is currently ranked 162 in the world but has climbed 160 spots over the past month, recording wins over the likes of Cameron Norrie, Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Chris Eubanks and Alexander Bublik, among others.

If Monfils, who lost a tough second-round match to Andrey Rublev at the US Open, continues to play at the level he’s at, he should be able to get his ranking high enough to not need a wildcard or play qualifying for the Australian Open.

“I would hope so, but until we have certainty, it’s hard to make a firm commitment,” Lamperin said.

Wozniacki told Stuff during Wimbledon she would be keen on playing at the Classic again as part of her build-up for the Australian Open.

It’s always been one of her favourite tournaments, despite never winning it and Lamperin said talks with her representatives have gone well.

“We keep on discussing it and we know she’s on the right track,” he said.

“She beat Petra Kvitova [at the US Open], who is No 11 in the world, so Caroline is clearly coming back.

“She wants to play a smart schedule, she doesn’t want to overplay and from what I’m hearing, she’s not going to play after the US Open and she’s then going to train to get ready for the Australian Open.

“In that respect, it puts us in a good position to have her in Auckland.”

Another player announcement for the Classic is expected soon and Lamperin says he’s pleased with the progress he’s made.

“We’re making great progress on the player field,” he said.

“We’ve secured another major name on the women’s side and there’s a third one which is almost confirmed as well.

“On the men’s side, we have three and I’m waiting on confirmation on a fourth one.

“So it’s all on track and the names will be announced at a later date, because we always try to align them with our ticket sales.

“Sometimes it’s more complicated to get a firm answer during the tournament. The players want to focus on this tournament first and then they’ll start making decisions.

“There will be a lot of confirmation once the US Open is over and they can have a look at their final schedule for 2024.”

Coco Gauff was confirmed for the Classic shortly after Wimbledon when she lost in the first round to Sofia Kenin.

Since then, she’s won two tournaments and lost in the quarterfinals to Jessica Pegula in the other.

Although she’s ranked sixth in the world, the 19-year-old is now clearly the biggest name in women’s tennis.

“It was a question of timing,” Lamperin said.

“She was going through a hard time after Wimbledon after losing in the first round and she was not having a great run of matches.

“But I’ve always known she was special and one day she would take off and get to the next level.

“We were right to do it at that time. She won Washington afterwards and then Cincinnati and she’s one of the favourites at the US Open.

“If she keeps on winning, then for us she’s the best ambassador for tennis these days.”