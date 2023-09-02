Michael Venus, Jamie Murray exit US Open after loss to French duo

Michael Venus had his serve broken in the first set on Friday (Saturday NZ time)

Michael Venus and Jamie Murray have fallen at the second hurdle at the US Open, losing to Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-4 on Friday (Saturday NZ time)

The all-French team were able to break Venus’ serve in the first set and the Scotsman’s in the second.

Venus and Murray weren’t able to win any of the four break points on Mahut’s serve in the first set, while they didn’t have any break point opportunities in the second.

Venus and Murray were the No 12 seeds at the final grand slam of the year, but struggled to find a way past the veteran French team that seemed to have the bounce of the ball go their way through the match.

Mahut and Hugues Herbert, who have won all four of the grand slams together, played solid doubles, trying to control the net and play the angles and they hit 36 winners to their opponent’s 18.

Stuff A large crowd was at court No 11 at the US Open on Friday to watch Michael Venus and Jamie Murray play against Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues Herbert.

Venus and Murray desperately tried to get back into each set and while Mahut and Herbert played well, it also appeared as if they had luck on their side, with miss-hits fortunately still landing in for them.

“When you’re up, you’re more relaxed and free,” Venus said.

“Things tend to flow better and you go with it. When there’s more tension and you’re trying to force things, that’s when it tends to go the other way.

“The position we put ourselves in early in those sets, they played some good points in those games and we made some unforced errors in them, but we were in a position where we were playing catch up and we couldn’t get out of it.”

Venus and Murray discussed tactical changes to try to find a way to break their opponents, but whatever they tried, it didn’t have the required outcome.

“We were talking about different things” Venus said.

“Sometimes playing up, sometimes back, changing return positions, but in the end we didn’t feel like there was one thing that was really hurting us.

“It was just the execution of a few shots and we didn’t do as well as we would have liked with some of those today. But that’s sport for you.”

There are no thoughts of Venus and Murray looking to split as a team and even though this loss in New York was a tough one and Venus says he’s confident they’re on the right track.

“We play 25 tournaments a year. If you get down on every loss, or bad practice, you’re going to be living in a terrible place,” he said.

“Over the years I’ve got better about riding the roller coaster. Obviously, it’s still hard, because you put everything into it and it determines a lot.

“But that’s where we’re clear as a team. Objectively, what he (Murray) is trying to achieve on a court and working on how he’s doing it, then what I’m working on.

“We’ll keep on that course and the more we can put it together as a team, hopefully some more results.”

Venus will have a couple of weeks with his family at their home in London before he heads off for the Asian swing, then finishes off the year playing in Europe.

He’ll head to New Zealand in late November, which will be the first time in the country since February. Then after Christmas, it’s ASB Classic time again.