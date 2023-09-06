Cameron Norrie returning to complete unfinished business at ASB Classic

Cameron Norrie went out in the second round at the US Open in New York.

Cameron Norrie will return to play in January’s ASB Classic, with the 28-year-old believing he has unfinished business at the tournament which inspired him to be a professional.

Although Norrie plays as a Brit, the Auckland-raised Norrie is the best player to come through the New Zealand tennis system since Chris Lewis in the 1980s.

He has made it to the final of the Classic in 2019 and 2023 but has yet to lift the trophy of what could be regarded as his home tournament. But he has confirmed he’ll be back for another shot at it in January.

“It’s another tournament on outdoor hardcourt and it’s a special tournament for me, so it will be nice to try to win it,” Norrie told Stuff.

“I grew up going to that tournament as a fan, so it’s a good one for me to play, especially because it leads into Australia.”

Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz Cameron Norrie suffered a tough loss in the final of this year’s ASB Classic.

At this year’s tournament, Norrie had a break point to go up 4-0 in the third set of the final against Richard Gasquet, only to lose that set 6-4.

It was a painful loss for Norrie, who so desperately wanted to win the title in front of his family and old friends, but missing out has made the world No 16 even more determined to come back.

“It’s a special one to win,” he said.

"It was tough to lose in the last one. But honestly, I put it on the line and competed as well as I could.

“It was one of those matches where you’d win it nine times out of 10, but credit to Richard Gasquet, he came out firing in the end.

“But I want to win it and that’s why I’m playing it again, just to show the people in New Zealand that someone can do it from there and it can inspire a younger generation of kids because it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of talent coming through.”

A significant change for Norrie when he comes back this time is that he won’t be able to go to his family home, as his parents, David and Helen, have left New Zealand, to be closer to Cameron and his sister, Bronwen, who is a legal and business affairs executive in London.

“They’ve moved out completely, It was a big move for them but they’re enjoying life in London,” Norrie said.

“It will be a bit strange not having them there, probably. Maybe they’ll make the trip, I don’t know.”

Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin, who has been at the US Open to sign up players for next year’s tournament, said he’s delighted to bring the hometown hero back.

“Cam has been coming over the years and he has the history with New Zealand, going through the system,” Lamperin said.

“He made it really clear he wants to come back for as long as it takes to win the tournament.

“He feels confident it’s going to happen at some point, he just doesn’t know when. But he’ll just keep on trying every year.”

Norrie first played at the Classic in 2013, representing New Zealand at that time. Since then, he’s had a Union Flag next to his name each time.

Over the years, Kiwi tennis fans have changed their attitude towards Norrie. He’s no longer regarded as the one that got away, but seen as a player Kiwis can cheer on, as much as Brits do.

“He’s a good example that the system can work,” Lamperin said.

“He was coached by the system that was in place in New Zealand at the time and he’s made it. So it’s clearly something that the country should get behind and support.

“He decided at one point because he might have needed something else to go the extra mile, but still, everything about Cam is related to New Zealand, so it’s great to have him back.”